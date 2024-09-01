NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Twenty-three races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Cup Series regular driver Christiopher Bell became the seventh multiple driver to win this season after winning the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 31.

In an eventful race at Darlington, Bell survived the overtime race, beating Cole Custer and Sheldon Creed to take the checkered flag.

After finishing P10 at Darlington, Justin Allgaier received 37 points and gained the top spot in the Xfinity Series standings. He has a 28-point lead over Cole Custer with 843 points.

Sheldon Creed, who started on the pole, failed to utilize advantage and finished P3. He gained 50 points and stands fifth in the standings with 704 points.

Rookie driver Jesse Love finished sixth in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, gained 31 points and moved to ninth place in the standings with 651 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the ongoing 2024 season:

Justin Allgaier – 843 Cole Custer - 815 Chandler Smith - 761 Austin Hill – 745 Sheldon Creed - 704 AJ Allmendinger – 700 Riley Herbst - 667 Jesse Love - 651 Parker Kligerman – 639 Sammy Smith – 605 Ryan Sieg - 595 Shane van Gisbergen - 562 Sam Mayer - 536 Brandon Jones - 473 Anthony Alfredo - 456 Brennan Poole - 395 Josh Williams - 375 Jeb Burton - 355 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 344 Parker Retzlaff - 338 Jeremy Clements - 313 Kyle Weatherman - 299 Ryan Ellis - 292 Blaine Perkins - 243 Kyle Sieg - 302 Matt DiBenedetto - 271 Aric Almirola - 248 Ryan Truex - 234 Carson Kvapil - 217 Hailie Deegan - 174 Josh Bilicki - 171 Garrett Smithley - 156 Patrick Emerling - 120 Austin Green - 112 Joey Gase - 110 David Starr - 90 B.J. McLeod - 78 Joe Graf Jr. - 74 Jordan Anderson - 71 Caesar Bacarella - 66 J.J. Yeley - 61 Ed Jones - 57 Sage Karam - 49 Logan Bearden - 48 Alex Labbe - 46

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 7.

