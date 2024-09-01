NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Twenty-three races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Cup Series regular driver Christiopher Bell became the seventh multiple driver to win this season after winning the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 31.
In an eventful race at Darlington, Bell survived the overtime race, beating Cole Custer and Sheldon Creed to take the checkered flag.
After finishing P10 at Darlington, Justin Allgaier received 37 points and gained the top spot in the Xfinity Series standings. He has a 28-point lead over Cole Custer with 843 points.
Sheldon Creed, who started on the pole, failed to utilize advantage and finished P3. He gained 50 points and stands fifth in the standings with 704 points.
Rookie driver Jesse Love finished sixth in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, gained 31 points and moved to ninth place in the standings with 651 points.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the ongoing 2024 season:
- Justin Allgaier – 843
- Cole Custer - 815
- Chandler Smith - 761
- Austin Hill – 745
- Sheldon Creed - 704
- AJ Allmendinger – 700
- Riley Herbst - 667
- Jesse Love - 651
- Parker Kligerman – 639
- Sammy Smith – 605
- Ryan Sieg - 595
- Shane van Gisbergen - 562
- Sam Mayer - 536
- Brandon Jones - 473
- Anthony Alfredo - 456
- Brennan Poole - 395
- Josh Williams - 375
- Jeb Burton - 355
- Leland Honeyman Jr. - 344
- Parker Retzlaff - 338
- Jeremy Clements - 313
- Kyle Weatherman - 299
- Ryan Ellis - 292
- Blaine Perkins - 243
- Kyle Sieg - 302
- Matt DiBenedetto - 271
- Aric Almirola - 248
- Ryan Truex - 234
- Carson Kvapil - 217
- Hailie Deegan - 174
- Josh Bilicki - 171
- Garrett Smithley - 156
- Patrick Emerling - 120
- Austin Green - 112
- Joey Gase - 110
- David Starr - 90
- B.J. McLeod - 78
- Joe Graf Jr. - 74
- Jordan Anderson - 71
- Caesar Bacarella - 66
- J.J. Yeley - 61
- Ed Jones - 57
- Sage Karam - 49
- Logan Bearden - 48
- Alex Labbe - 46
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 7.