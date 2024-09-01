  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 01, 2024 20:58 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (Source: Imagn)

Twenty-three races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Cup Series regular driver Christiopher Bell became the seventh multiple driver to win this season after winning the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 31.

In an eventful race at Darlington, Bell survived the overtime race, beating Cole Custer and Sheldon Creed to take the checkered flag.

also-read-trending Trending

After finishing P10 at Darlington, Justin Allgaier received 37 points and gained the top spot in the Xfinity Series standings. He has a 28-point lead over Cole Custer with 843 points.

Sheldon Creed, who started on the pole, failed to utilize advantage and finished P3. He gained 50 points and stands fifth in the standings with 704 points.

Rookie driver Jesse Love finished sixth in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, gained 31 points and moved to ninth place in the standings with 651 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the ongoing 2024 season:

  1. Justin Allgaier – 843
  2. Cole Custer - 815
  3. Chandler Smith - 761
  4. Austin Hill – 745
  5. Sheldon Creed - 704
  6. AJ Allmendinger – 700
  7. Riley Herbst - 667
  8. Jesse Love - 651
  9. Parker Kligerman – 639
  10. Sammy Smith – 605
  11. Ryan Sieg - 595
  12. Shane van Gisbergen - 562
  13. Sam Mayer - 536
  14. Brandon Jones - 473
  15. Anthony Alfredo - 456
  16. Brennan Poole - 395
  17. Josh Williams - 375
  18. Jeb Burton - 355
  19. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 344
  20. Parker Retzlaff - 338
  21. Jeremy Clements - 313
  22. Kyle Weatherman - 299
  23. Ryan Ellis - 292
  24. Blaine Perkins - 243
  25. Kyle Sieg - 302
  26. Matt DiBenedetto - 271
  27. Aric Almirola - 248
  28. Ryan Truex - 234
  29. Carson Kvapil - 217
  30. Hailie Deegan - 174
  31. Josh Bilicki - 171
  32. Garrett Smithley - 156
  33. Patrick Emerling - 120
  34. Austin Green - 112
  35. Joey Gase - 110
  36. David Starr - 90
  37. B.J. McLeod - 78
  38. Joe Graf Jr. - 74
  39. Jordan Anderson - 71
  40. Caesar Bacarella - 66
  41. J.J. Yeley - 61
  42. Ed Jones - 57
  43. Sage Karam - 49
  44. Logan Bearden - 48
  45. Alex Labbe - 46

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 7.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी