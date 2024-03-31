NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

Six races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith became the second multiple winner of the season after winning the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.

In the race dominated by JGR, Chandler Smith led the final 59 laps and held off the rest of the field without a challenge in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

After securing the win at Richmond, Smith was awarded 52 points and moved to the top of the Xfinity Series points standings. He has a 10-point lead over Austin Hill, with 265 points and two wins.

Aric Almirola, who secured the second runner-up finish of the season in the ToyotaCare 250, gained 55 points and moved from 27th to 19th place in the points standings with 101 points.

Parker Retzlaff, who started on pole, had a good outing but failed to utilize the advantage and finished 16th. With a P16 finish, he gained 24 points and is 15th on the points table, with 127 points.

With a P10 finish, the defending champion of the Xfinity Series, Cole Custer, gained 32 points and moved to third place in the points table with 224 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the sixth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

Chandler Smith - 265 Austin Hill - 255 Cole Custer - 224 Jesse Love - 198 Riley Herbst - 194 AJ Allmendinger - 185 Justin Allgaier - 181 Parker Kligerman - 177 Sammy Smith - 153 Brandon Jones - 140 Sheldon Creed - 137 Anthony Alfredo - 131 Shane van Gisbergen - 130 Ryan Sieg - 128 Parker Retzlaff - 127 Brennan Poole - 110 Jeremy Clements - 104 Leland Honeyman Jr. – 102 Aric Almirola - 101 Sam Mayer - 97 Kyle Weatherman - 86 Ryan Ellis - 83 Blaine Perkins - 79 Jeb Burton - 64 Josh Williams - 63 Hailie Deegan - 57 B.J. McLeod - 69 Ryan Truex - 64 Garrett Smithley - 59 J.J. Yeley - 44 Kyle Sieg - 44 Nick Leitz - 41 Sage Karam - 38 Dawson Cram - 36 Patrick Emerling - 35 Jordan Anderson - 34 Josh Bilicki - 34 Austin Green - 30 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 29 Alex Labbe - 20

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday (April 6).