Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 is finally done and dusted. The sixth race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 30. It took place at Richmond Raceway and lasted two hours, 18 minutes, and 35 seconds.

The ToyotaCare 250 saw 14 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #81 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Chandler Smith won his second race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after a dominant final stage.

Smith emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on Lap 191 of the 250 and remained in control at the front of the pack for the remainder of the race without any challenge.

The 21-year-old driver led a total of 76 laps and crossed the finish line with an impressive margin of 4.495 seconds ahead of his teammate Aric Almirola to take the checkered flag. Almirola swept the first two stages of the race.

It marked Smith’s second straight Xfinity win at Richmond and his third career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Almirola finished runner-up, followed by series debutant Taylor Gray, Corey Heim, and Jesse Love in the top five. Short-track ace Bubba Pollard finished sixth on his NASCAR debut; Parker Kligerman was seventh; Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, and Cole Custer completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 ToyotaCare 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway:

#81 - Chandler Smith #20 - Aric Almirola #19 - Taylor Gray #26 - Corey Heim #2 - Jesse Love #88 - Bubba Pollard #48 - Parker Kligerman #21 - Austin Hill #8 - Sammy Smith #0 - Cole Custer #7 - Justin Allgaier #11 - Josh Williams #98 - Riley Herbst #16 - AJ Allmendinger #97 - Shane van Gisbergen #31 - Parker Retzlaff #91 - Kyle Weatherman #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #92 - Josh Bilicki #42 - Leland Honeyman Jr #6 - Garrett Smithley #14 - Logan Bearden #28 - Kyle Sieg #51 - Jeremy Clements #4 - Dawson Cram #27 - Jeb Burton #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #5 - Anthony Alfredo #1 - Sam Mayer #15 - Hailie Deegan #39 - Ryan Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Joey Gase #18 - Sheldon Creed #7 - Patrick Emerling #9 - Brandon Jones #32 - Ryan Vargas

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for the seventh race of the season on Saturday, April 6.