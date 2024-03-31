Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 31, 2024 03:28 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 is finally done and dusted. The sixth race of the season, with a total of 38 entries, started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 30. It took place at Richmond Raceway and lasted two hours, 18 minutes, and 35 seconds.

The ToyotaCare 250 saw 14 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #81 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, Chandler Smith won his second race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after a dominant final stage.

Smith emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on Lap 191 of the 250 and remained in control at the front of the pack for the remainder of the race without any challenge.

The 21-year-old driver led a total of 76 laps and crossed the finish line with an impressive margin of 4.495 seconds ahead of his teammate Aric Almirola to take the checkered flag. Almirola swept the first two stages of the race.

It marked Smith’s second straight Xfinity win at Richmond and his third career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Almirola finished runner-up, followed by series debutant Taylor Gray, Corey Heim, and Jesse Love in the top five. Short-track ace Bubba Pollard finished sixth on his NASCAR debut; Parker Kligerman was seventh; Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, and Cole Custer completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 ToyotaCare 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway:

  1. #81 - Chandler Smith
  2. #20 - Aric Almirola
  3. #19 - Taylor Gray
  4. #26 - Corey Heim
  5. #2 - Jesse Love
  6. #88 - Bubba Pollard
  7. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  8. #21 - Austin Hill
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #0 - Cole Custer
  11. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  12. #11 - Josh Williams
  13. #98 - Riley Herbst
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen
  16. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  17. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  18. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  19. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  20. #42 - Leland Honeyman Jr
  21. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  22. #14 - Logan Bearden
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  25. #4 - Dawson Cram
  26. #27 - Jeb Burton
  27. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  30. #1 - Sam Mayer
  31. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  32. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  33. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  34. #35 - Joey Gase
  35. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  36. #7 - Patrick Emerling
  37. #9 - Brandon Jones
  38. #32 - Ryan Vargas

Catch Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Martinsville Speedway for the seventh race of the season on Saturday, April 6.

