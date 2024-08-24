NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Twenty-two races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex became the sixth multiple driver to win this season after winning the Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 23.
In an eventful race at Daytona, Truex led the final eight laps, including two laps of overtime, before the race ended under caution. After the win, Truex gained 53 points and moved to 28th place in the Xfinity standings with 234 points.
After finishing P7 at Daytona, Justin Allgaier received 50 points and gained the top spot in the Xfinity Series standings. He has a 33-point lead over Cole Custer with 806 points.
Chandler Smith, who started on pole, failed to utilize advantage and finished P2. He gained 47 points and stands third in the points table with 731 points.
Rookie driver Jesse Love finished 21st in the Wawa 250, gained 16 points, and moved to ninth place in the standings with 620 points.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:
- Justin Allgaier – 806
- Cole Custer - 773
- Chandler Smith - 731
- Austin Hill - 704
- Riley Herbst - 665
- AJ Allmendinger - 674
- Sheldon Creed – 654
- Jesse Love - 620
- Parker Kligerman - 605
- Ryan Sieg - 576
- Sammy Smith – 561
- Shane van Gisbergen – 532
- Sam Mayer - 527
- Brandon Jones - 468
- Anthony Alfredo - 445
- Brennan Poole - 378
- Josh Williams - 354
- Parker Retzlaff - 337
- Jeb Burton - 335
- Leland Honeyman Jr. - 330
- Jeremy Clements - 307
- Kyle Weatherman - 298
- Kyle Sieg – 287
- Ryan Ellis - 276
- Matt DiBenedetto - 253
- Aric Almirola – 248
- Blaine Perkins - 240
- Ryan Truex - 234
- Carson Kvapil - 194
- Hailie Deegan - 174
- Josh Bilicki - 171
- Garrett Smithley - 149
- Patrick Emerling - 120
- Austin Green - 112
- Joey Gase - 110
- B.J. McLeod - 78
- David Starr - 77
- Jordan Anderson - 71
- Caesar Bacarella - 66
- J.J. Yeley - 61
- Ed Jones - 57
- Sage Karam - 49
- Joe Graf Jr. - 48
- Logan Bearden - 48
- Alex Labbe - 46
Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on August 31.