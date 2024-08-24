NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Twenty-two races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex became the sixth multiple driver to win this season after winning the Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 23.

In an eventful race at Daytona, Truex led the final eight laps, including two laps of overtime, before the race ended under caution. After the win, Truex gained 53 points and moved to 28th place in the Xfinity standings with 234 points.

After finishing P7 at Daytona, Justin Allgaier received 50 points and gained the top spot in the Xfinity Series standings. He has a 33-point lead over Cole Custer with 806 points.

Chandler Smith, who started on pole, failed to utilize advantage and finished P2. He gained 47 points and stands third in the points table with 731 points.

Rookie driver Jesse Love finished 21st in the Wawa 250, gained 16 points, and moved to ninth place in the standings with 620 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

  1. Justin Allgaier – 806
  2. Cole Custer - 773
  3. Chandler Smith - 731
  4. Austin Hill - 704
  5. Riley Herbst - 665
  6. AJ Allmendinger - 674
  7. Sheldon Creed – 654
  8. Jesse Love - 620
  9. Parker Kligerman - 605
  10. Ryan Sieg - 576
  11. Sammy Smith – 561
  12. Shane van Gisbergen – 532
  13. Sam Mayer - 527
  14. Brandon Jones - 468
  15. Anthony Alfredo - 445
  16. Brennan Poole - 378
  17. Josh Williams - 354
  18. Parker Retzlaff - 337
  19. Jeb Burton - 335
  20. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 330
  21. Jeremy Clements - 307
  22. Kyle Weatherman - 298
  23. Kyle Sieg – 287
  24. Ryan Ellis - 276
  25. Matt DiBenedetto - 253
  26. Aric Almirola – 248
  27. Blaine Perkins - 240
  28. Ryan Truex - 234
  29. Carson Kvapil - 194
  30. Hailie Deegan - 174
  31. Josh Bilicki - 171
  32. Garrett Smithley - 149
  33. Patrick Emerling - 120
  34. Austin Green - 112
  35. Joey Gase - 110
  36. B.J. McLeod - 78
  37. David Starr - 77
  38. Jordan Anderson - 71
  39. Caesar Bacarella - 66
  40. J.J. Yeley - 61
  41. Ed Jones - 57
  42. Sage Karam - 49
  43. Joe Graf Jr. - 48
  44. Logan Bearden - 48
  45. Alex Labbe - 46

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on August 31.

