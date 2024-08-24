NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Twenty-two races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex became the sixth multiple driver to win this season after winning the Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 23.

In an eventful race at Daytona, Truex led the final eight laps, including two laps of overtime, before the race ended under caution. After the win, Truex gained 53 points and moved to 28th place in the Xfinity standings with 234 points.

After finishing P7 at Daytona, Justin Allgaier received 50 points and gained the top spot in the Xfinity Series standings. He has a 33-point lead over Cole Custer with 806 points.

Chandler Smith, who started on pole, failed to utilize advantage and finished P2. He gained 47 points and stands third in the points table with 731 points.

Rookie driver Jesse Love finished 21st in the Wawa 250, gained 16 points, and moved to ninth place in the standings with 620 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the Wawa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the 2024 season:

Justin Allgaier – 806 Cole Custer - 773 Chandler Smith - 731 Austin Hill - 704 Riley Herbst - 665 AJ Allmendinger - 674 Sheldon Creed – 654 Jesse Love - 620 Parker Kligerman - 605 Ryan Sieg - 576 Sammy Smith – 561 Shane van Gisbergen – 532 Sam Mayer - 527 Brandon Jones - 468 Anthony Alfredo - 445 Brennan Poole - 378 Josh Williams - 354 Parker Retzlaff - 337 Jeb Burton - 335 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 330 Jeremy Clements - 307 Kyle Weatherman - 298 Kyle Sieg – 287 Ryan Ellis - 276 Matt DiBenedetto - 253 Aric Almirola – 248 Blaine Perkins - 240 Ryan Truex - 234 Carson Kvapil - 194 Hailie Deegan - 174 Josh Bilicki - 171 Garrett Smithley - 149 Patrick Emerling - 120 Austin Green - 112 Joey Gase - 110 B.J. McLeod - 78 David Starr - 77 Jordan Anderson - 71 Caesar Bacarella - 66 J.J. Yeley - 61 Ed Jones - 57 Sage Karam - 49 Joe Graf Jr. - 48 Logan Bearden - 48 Alex Labbe - 46

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on August 31.

