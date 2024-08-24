Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Full results, standings from Wawa 250 at Daytona

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 24, 2024 04:14 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway (Image Source: USA Today Sports)

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 is done and dusted. The 22nd race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 23. It took place at the Daytona International Speedway and lasted two hours, 10 minutes, and 34 seconds.

Wawa 250 saw 19 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Ryan Truex secured his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season under caution in an eventful Daytona Xfinity race.

also-read-trending Trending

Truex was leading after the first lap of a two-lap overtime when AJ Allmendinger spun off the front bumper of Parker Kligerman, causing a big wreck behind him. As a result, it brought out a caution flag to end the race, and Truex went on to win the Daytona summer race.

Ryan Truex, the younger brother of former Cup Series champ Martin Truex Jr., led 28 of the 102 laps. It marked his third career win in the Xfinity Series.

Meanwhile, pole sitter Chandler Smith finished runner-up, followed by Parker Kligerman, Riley Herbst, and Ryan Sieg in the top five. Jorden Anderson, the defending winner of the event, Justin Allgaier, Sheldon Creed, Leland Honeyman, and Kyle Weatherman completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 Wawa 250 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2024 Wawa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #20 - Ryan Truex
  2. #81 - Chandler Smith
  3. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  4. #98 - Riley Herbst
  5. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  6. #32 - Jorden Anderson
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  9. 42 - Leland Honeyman (R)
  10. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #19 - Joe Graf Jr.
  13. #1 - Sam Mayer
  14. #29 - Blaine Parkins
  15. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  16. #44 - Brennan Poole
  17. #27 - Jeb Burton
  18. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  19. #14 - C. J. McLaughlin
  20. #53 - Joey Gase
  21. #2 - Jesse Love (R)
  22. #9 - Brandon Jones
  23. #8 - Sammy Smith
  24. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  25. #97 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  26. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  28. #26 - Jeffrey Earnhardt (i)
  29. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  30. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  31. #21 - Austin Hill
  32. #00 - Cole Custer
  33. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  34. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  35. #74 - Tim Viens
  36. #15 - Gus Dean
  37. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  38. #35 - Akinori Ogata (i)

Catch NASCAR Xfinity drivers and teams in action at Darlington Raceway for the 23rd race of the season on August 31.

Edited by Yash Soni
