NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend after The LiUNA!.

Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 is the fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 9) at Phoenix Raceway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1-mile-long low-banked tri-oval shaped track. It will be the 20th annual Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

A total of 39 Xfinity entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Arizona. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Garrett Smithley, JJ Yeley, William Byron, Aric Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey Heim, Frankie Muniz, and CJ McLaughlin.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sammy Smith won last year’s Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 and will look to defend his crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part in Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #11 - Josh Williams #14 - JJ Yeley #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - William Byron #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - TBA #35 - Frankie Muniz #38 - CJ McLaughlin #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr. #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #78 - BJ McLeod #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Nick Leitz #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway on March 9 at 4:30 pm ET.