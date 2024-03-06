NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 06, 2024 02:19 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Phoenix Raceway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Avondale, Arizona, this weekend after The LiUNA!.

Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 is the fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (March 9) at Phoenix Raceway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the 1-mile-long low-banked tri-oval shaped track. It will be the 20th annual Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

A total of 39 Xfinity entries have entered for 38 spots this week in Arizona. Some notable drivers on the entry list include Garrett Smithley, JJ Yeley, William Byron, Aric Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek, Corey Heim, Frankie Muniz, and CJ McLaughlin.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Sammy Smith won last year’s Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 and will look to defend his crown.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries that will take part in Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - JJ Yeley
  13. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #17 - William Byron
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Aric Almirola
  18. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - Corey Heim
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #32 - TBA
  26. #35 - Frankie Muniz
  27. #38 - CJ McLaughlin
  28. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  29. #42 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.
  30. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  31. #44 - Brennan Poole
  32. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #78 - BJ McLeod
  35. #81 - Chandler Smith
  36. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  37. #92 - Nick Leitz
  38. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway on March 9 at 4:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?