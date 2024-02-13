NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 13, 2024 19:26 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300
NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off this week with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. The United Rentals 300 will be the first race of the 2024 Xfinity season and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The event kicks off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN. There will be 120 laps at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. It will be the 66th annual United Rentals 300 hosted by Daytona International Speedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's United Rentals 300.

There are 44 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Some notable drivers on the entry list are Garrett Smithley, Patrick Emerling, Daniel Dye, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Truex, John Hunter Nemechek, Sage Karam, Jordan Anderson, Frankie Muniz, Natalie Decker, Leland Honeyman, Caesar Bacarella, Joey Gase and David Starr.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won last year’s United Rentals 300 in two hours, 21 minutes, and 30 seconds and will look to clinch back-to-back titles.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 full entry list

Here's a list of the 44 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #10 - Daniel Dye
  12. #11 - Josh Williams
  13. #14 - Daniel Suarez
  14. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Ryan Truex
  18. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - Sage Karam
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  26. #35 - Frankie Muniz
  27. #36 - Natalie Decker
  28. #38 - CJ McLaughlin
  29. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  30. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  31. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  32. #44 - Brennan Poole
  33. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  34. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  35. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  36. #53 - Joey Gase
  37. #66 - David Starr
  38. #74 - Stanton Barrett
  39. #78 - BJ McLeod
  40. #81 - Chandler Smith
  41. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  42. #92 - Josh Bilicki
  43. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  44. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch every event of the thrilling NASCAR Xfinity weekend live on FS1 from Feb. 16 to 17.

