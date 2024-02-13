NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Full entry list for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off this week with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. The United Rentals 300 will be the first race of the 2024 Xfinity season and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17.

The event kicks off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN. There will be 120 laps at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. It will be the 66th annual United Rentals 300 hosted by Daytona International Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of the drivers taking part in Saturday's United Rentals 300.

Expand Tweet

There are 44 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots this week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Some notable drivers on the entry list are Garrett Smithley, Patrick Emerling, Daniel Dye, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Truex, John Hunter Nemechek, Sage Karam, Jordan Anderson, Frankie Muniz, Natalie Decker, Leland Honeyman, Caesar Bacarella, Joey Gase and David Starr.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill won last year’s United Rentals 300 in two hours, 21 minutes, and 30 seconds and will look to clinch back-to-back titles.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 full entry list

Here's a list of the 44 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Daytona International Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Daniel Suarez #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Ryan Truex #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Sage Karam #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #32 - Jordan Anderson #35 - Frankie Muniz #36 - Natalie Decker #38 - CJ McLaughlin #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Caesar Bacarella #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #66 - David Starr #74 - Stanton Barrett #78 - BJ McLeod #81 - Chandler Smith #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Josh Bilicki #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch every event of the thrilling NASCAR Xfinity weekend live on FS1 from Feb. 16 to 17.