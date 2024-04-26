NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

The Dover Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's BetRivers 200 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 27, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Dover Motor Speedway, nicknamed the "Monster Mile,” is a one-mile track. Located in Dover, Delaware, it boasts a concrete oval race track.

The BetRivers 200 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, Apr. 26, at 3 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series BetRivers 200.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Dover Motor Speedway.

The qualifying session for the BetRivers 200 will start with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Dye running the first lap and Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for BetRivers 200:

Order, Driver, and Metric Score

Daniel Dye - 41.350 Garrett Smithley - 39.600 Carson Kvapil - 39.250 Chad Finchum - 37.800 JJ Yeley - 32.800 Corey Heim - 32.300 Jeremy Clements - 30.150 David Starr - 28.950 Dawson Cram - 28.800 Kaden Honeycutt - 28.800 Patrick Emerling - 27.350 Brandon Jones - 27.300 Justin Allgaier - 26.800 Sam Mayer - 25.750 Kyle Weatherman - 25.000 Parker Retzlaff - 25.000 Blaine Perkins - 24.200 Ryan Truex - 24.150 Parker Kligerman - 22.400 Ryan Ellis - 22.350 Shane Van Gisbergen - 21.850 Josh Williams - 21.350 Jeb Burton - 19.650 Matt DiBenedetto - 18.400 Kyle Sieg - 18.100 Ryan Sieg - 17.850 Hailie Deegan - 16.350 Chandler Smith - 16.300 Sammy Smith - 15.900 AJ Allmendinger - 15.000 Taylor Gray - 13.400 Austin Hill - 12.400 Leland Honeyman - 11.300 Sheldon Creed - 11.100 Anthony Alfredo - 10.600 Brennan Poole - 9.250 Cole Custer - 8.250 Riley Herbst - 6.600 Jesse Love - 5.650

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, Apr. 27, live on FS1 and PRN.