NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 26, 2024 10:49 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway

The Dover Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's BetRivers 200 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 27, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Dover Motor Speedway, nicknamed the "Monster Mile,” is a one-mile track. Located in Dover, Delaware, it boasts a concrete oval race track.

The BetRivers 200 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, Apr. 26, at 3 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series BetRivers 200.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Dover Motor Speedway.

The qualifying session for the BetRivers 200 will start with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Dye running the first lap and Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for BetRivers 200:

Order, Driver, and Metric Score

  1. Daniel Dye - 41.350
  2. Garrett Smithley - 39.600
  3. Carson Kvapil - 39.250
  4. Chad Finchum - 37.800
  5. JJ Yeley - 32.800
  6. Corey Heim - 32.300
  7. Jeremy Clements - 30.150
  8. David Starr - 28.950
  9. Dawson Cram - 28.800
  10. Kaden Honeycutt - 28.800
  11. Patrick Emerling - 27.350
  12. Brandon Jones - 27.300
  13. Justin Allgaier - 26.800
  14. Sam Mayer - 25.750
  15. Kyle Weatherman - 25.000
  16. Parker Retzlaff - 25.000
  17. Blaine Perkins - 24.200
  18. Ryan Truex - 24.150
  19. Parker Kligerman - 22.400
  20. Ryan Ellis - 22.350
  21. Shane Van Gisbergen - 21.850
  22. Josh Williams - 21.350
  23. Jeb Burton - 19.650
  24. Matt DiBenedetto - 18.400
  25. Kyle Sieg - 18.100
  26. Ryan Sieg - 17.850
  27. Hailie Deegan - 16.350
  28. Chandler Smith - 16.300
  29. Sammy Smith - 15.900
  30. AJ Allmendinger - 15.000
  31. Taylor Gray - 13.400
  32. Austin Hill - 12.400
  33. Leland Honeyman - 11.300
  34. Sheldon Creed - 11.100
  35. Anthony Alfredo - 10.600
  36. Brennan Poole - 9.250
  37. Cole Custer - 8.250
  38. Riley Herbst - 6.600
  39. Jesse Love - 5.650

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, Apr. 27, live on FS1 and PRN.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?