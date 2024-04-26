NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

The Dover Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's BetRivers 200 this weekend. The 10th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 27, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
The Dover Motor Speedway, nicknamed the "Monster Mile,” is a one-mile track. Located in Dover, Delaware, it boasts a concrete oval race track.
The BetRivers 200 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, Apr. 26, at 3 p.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series BetRivers 200.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Dover Motor Speedway.
The qualifying session for the BetRivers 200 will start with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Dye running the first lap and Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love running the final lap.
Below is the full qualifying order for BetRivers 200:
Order, Driver, and Metric Score
- Daniel Dye - 41.350
- Garrett Smithley - 39.600
- Carson Kvapil - 39.250
- Chad Finchum - 37.800
- JJ Yeley - 32.800
- Corey Heim - 32.300
- Jeremy Clements - 30.150
- David Starr - 28.950
- Dawson Cram - 28.800
- Kaden Honeycutt - 28.800
- Patrick Emerling - 27.350
- Brandon Jones - 27.300
- Justin Allgaier - 26.800
- Sam Mayer - 25.750
- Kyle Weatherman - 25.000
- Parker Retzlaff - 25.000
- Blaine Perkins - 24.200
- Ryan Truex - 24.150
- Parker Kligerman - 22.400
- Ryan Ellis - 22.350
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 21.850
- Josh Williams - 21.350
- Jeb Burton - 19.650
- Matt DiBenedetto - 18.400
- Kyle Sieg - 18.100
- Ryan Sieg - 17.850
- Hailie Deegan - 16.350
- Chandler Smith - 16.300
- Sammy Smith - 15.900
- AJ Allmendinger - 15.000
- Taylor Gray - 13.400
- Austin Hill - 12.400
- Leland Honeyman - 11.300
- Sheldon Creed - 11.100
- Anthony Alfredo - 10.600
- Brennan Poole - 9.250
- Cole Custer - 8.250
- Riley Herbst - 6.600
- Jesse Love - 5.650
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, Apr. 27, live on FS1 and PRN.