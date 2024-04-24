NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover, Delaware, this weekend after the Ag-Pro 300.

This is the 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 27) at Dover Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Expand Tweet

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the one-mile-long concrete oval track. It will be the 43rd annual BetRivers 200, hosted by Dover Motor Speedway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s BetRivers 200. A total of 39 Xfinity entries have entered 38 spots this week at Dover Motor Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Garrett Smithley, Daniel Dye, David Starr, Taylor Gray, Ryan Truex, Corey Heim, Carson Kvapil, and Kaden Honeycutt.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex has entered as the defending champion of BetRivers 200 (previously known as A-GAME 200). Truex will look to defend his title on Saturday.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the BetRivers 200 at the Dover Motor Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Dawson Cram #5 - Anthony Alfredo #6 - Garrett Smithley #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Brandon Jones #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - David Starr #15 - Hailie Deegan #16 - AJ Allmendinger #18 - Sheldon Creed #19 - Taylor Gray #20 - Ryan Truex #21 - Austin Hill #26 - Corey Heim #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #29 - Blaine Perkins #31 - Parker Retzlaff #35 - TBA #38 - Matt DiBenedetto #39 - Ryan Sieg #42 - Leland Honeyman #43 - Ryan Ellis #44 - Brennan Poole #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #66 - TBA #81 - Chandler Smith #88 - Carson Kvapil #91 - Kyle Weatherman #92 - Kaden Honeycutt #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on April 27 at 1:30 pm ET.