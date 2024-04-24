NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024: Full entry list for BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 24, 2024 00:07 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover, Delaware, this weekend after the Ag-Pro 300.

This is the 10th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (April 27) at Dover Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Saturday’s event will be contested over 200 laps on the one-mile-long concrete oval track. It will be the 43rd annual BetRivers 200, hosted by Dover Motor Speedway.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s BetRivers 200. A total of 39 Xfinity entries have entered 38 spots this week at Dover Motor Speedway.

Some notable drivers on the entry list include Patrick Emerling, Garrett Smithley, Daniel Dye, David Starr, Taylor Gray, Ryan Truex, Corey Heim, Carson Kvapil, and Kaden Honeycutt.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ryan Truex has entered as the defending champion of BetRivers 200 (previously known as A-GAME 200). Truex will look to defend his title on Saturday.

2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entrants who will take part in the BetRivers 200 at the Dover Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Sam Mayer
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Dawson Cram
  6. #5 - Anthony Alfredo
  7. #6 - Garrett Smithley
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #8 - Sammy Smith
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #10 - Daniel Dye
  12. #11 - Josh Williams
  13. #14 - David Starr
  14. #15 - Hailie Deegan
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #18 - Sheldon Creed
  17. #19 - Taylor Gray
  18. #20 - Ryan Truex
  19. #21 - Austin Hill
  20. #26 - Corey Heim
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #29 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  25. #35 - TBA
  26. #38 - Matt DiBenedetto
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #42 - Leland Honeyman
  29. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #66 - TBA
  34. #81 - Chandler Smith
  35. #88 - Carson Kvapil
  36. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  37. #92 - Kaden Honeycutt
  38. #97 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #98 - Riley Herbst

Catch the action-packed Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on April 27 at 1:30 pm ET.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?