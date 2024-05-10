NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR's Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 11, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway, nicknamed “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” is a 1.366-mile-long track. Located in Darlington, South Carolina, it boasts a permanent asphalt egg-shaped speedway.

The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 10, at 5:05 pm ET and 5:35 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.

Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Darlington Raceway.

The qualifying session for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will start with Cup Series regular William Byron running the first lap and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200:

Order, Driver, and Metric Score

William Byron - 40.300 Chad Finchum - 38.850 Blaine Perkins - 34.400 Garrett Smithley - 32.550 John Hunter Nemechek - 32.150 Dawson Cram - 31.850 Hailie Deegan - 31.700 Matt DiBenedetto - 31.350 Josh Bilicki - 30.900 Kyle Sieg - 29.050 Patrick Emerling - 28.800 David Starr - 27.000 Ryan Sieg - 26.450 Josh Williams - 25.050 Taylor Gray - 23.500 Sammy Smith - 23.250 Leland Honeyman - 23.000 Brennan Poole - 20.450 Ryan Ellis - 20.150 Jeremy Clements - 18.400 Aric Almirola - 18.050 Shane van Gisbergen - 17.950 Jeb Burton - 15.800 Kyle Weatherman - 15.550 Brandon Jones - 15.300 Carson Kvapil - 13.900 Jesse Love - 13.900 Parker Kligerman - 12.800 Parker Retzlaff - 12.700 Riley Herbst - 12.100 Anthony Alfredo - 11.200 Justin Allgaier - 10.900 Sam Mayer - 9.500 Austin Hill - 9.150 AJ Allmendinger - 8.050 Sheldon Creed - 5.600 Chandler Smith - 5.350 Cole Custer - 3.950

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 11, live on FS1 and MRN.