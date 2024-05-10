  • home icon
  • NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 10, 2024 11:37 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children
NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200

The Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR's Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 11, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway, nicknamed “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” is a 1.366-mile-long track. Located in Darlington, South Carolina, it boasts a permanent asphalt egg-shaped speedway.

The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 10, at 5:05 pm ET and 5:35 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.

Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Darlington Raceway.

The qualifying session for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will start with Cup Series regular William Byron running the first lap and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200:

Order, Driver, and Metric Score

  1. William Byron - 40.300
  2. Chad Finchum - 38.850
  3. Blaine Perkins - 34.400
  4. Garrett Smithley - 32.550
  5. John Hunter Nemechek - 32.150
  6. Dawson Cram - 31.850
  7. Hailie Deegan - 31.700
  8. Matt DiBenedetto - 31.350
  9. Josh Bilicki - 30.900
  10. Kyle Sieg - 29.050
  11. Patrick Emerling - 28.800
  12. David Starr - 27.000
  13. Ryan Sieg - 26.450
  14. Josh Williams - 25.050
  15. Taylor Gray - 23.500
  16. Sammy Smith - 23.250
  17. Leland Honeyman - 23.000
  18. Brennan Poole - 20.450
  19. Ryan Ellis - 20.150
  20. Jeremy Clements - 18.400
  21. Aric Almirola - 18.050
  22. Shane van Gisbergen - 17.950
  23. Jeb Burton - 15.800
  24. Kyle Weatherman - 15.550
  25. Brandon Jones - 15.300
  26. Carson Kvapil - 13.900
  27. Jesse Love - 13.900
  28. Parker Kligerman - 12.800
  29. Parker Retzlaff - 12.700
  30. Riley Herbst - 12.100
  31. Anthony Alfredo - 11.200
  32. Justin Allgaier - 10.900
  33. Sam Mayer - 9.500
  34. Austin Hill - 9.150
  35. AJ Allmendinger - 8.050
  36. Sheldon Creed - 5.600
  37. Chandler Smith - 5.350
  38. Cole Custer - 3.950

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 11, live on FS1 and MRN.

