NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR's Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 this weekend. The 11th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 11, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
The Darlington Raceway, nicknamed “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” is a 1.366-mile-long track. Located in Darlington, South Carolina, it boasts a permanent asphalt egg-shaped speedway.
The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, May 10, at 5:05 pm ET and 5:35 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.
Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Darlington Raceway.
The qualifying session for the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will start with Cup Series regular William Byron running the first lap and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer running the final lap.
Below is the full qualifying order for Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200:
Order, Driver, and Metric Score
- William Byron - 40.300
- Chad Finchum - 38.850
- Blaine Perkins - 34.400
- Garrett Smithley - 32.550
- John Hunter Nemechek - 32.150
- Dawson Cram - 31.850
- Hailie Deegan - 31.700
- Matt DiBenedetto - 31.350
- Josh Bilicki - 30.900
- Kyle Sieg - 29.050
- Patrick Emerling - 28.800
- David Starr - 27.000
- Ryan Sieg - 26.450
- Josh Williams - 25.050
- Taylor Gray - 23.500
- Sammy Smith - 23.250
- Leland Honeyman - 23.000
- Brennan Poole - 20.450
- Ryan Ellis - 20.150
- Jeremy Clements - 18.400
- Aric Almirola - 18.050
- Shane van Gisbergen - 17.950
- Jeb Burton - 15.800
- Kyle Weatherman - 15.550
- Brandon Jones - 15.300
- Carson Kvapil - 13.900
- Jesse Love - 13.900
- Parker Kligerman - 12.800
- Parker Retzlaff - 12.700
- Riley Herbst - 12.100
- Anthony Alfredo - 11.200
- Justin Allgaier - 10.900
- Sam Mayer - 9.500
- Austin Hill - 9.150
- AJ Allmendinger - 8.050
- Sheldon Creed - 5.600
- Chandler Smith - 5.350
- Cole Custer - 3.950
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 11, live on FS1 and MRN.