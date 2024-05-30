NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

The Portland International Raceway will host NASCAR's Pacific Office Automation 147 this weekend. The 13th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 1, in a 147-mile action-packed contest.

The Portland International Raceway is a 1.967-mile-long track. Located in Portland, Oregon, it boasts a permanent asphalt road course.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 1, at 11:30 am ET and 12 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the 75-lap main event on Saturday evening.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Portland International Raceway.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session will kick off with Preston Pardus leading Group A and Ed Jones leading Group B.

The qualifying order for 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for Pacific Office Automation 147:

Group A:

Preston Pardus - 42.400 Frankie Muniz - 39.950 Logan Bearden - 34.750 Blaine Perkins - 34.250 Sage Karam - 31.900 Matt DiBenedetto - 288.250 Parker Kliigerman - 27.400 Hailie Deegan - 25.100 Josh Bilicki - 24.650 Leland Honeyman - 23.000 Ryan Truex - 20.050 Justin Allgaier - 19.000 Kyle Weatherman - 18.100 Shane van Gisbergen - 16.750 Jesse Love - 16.400 Josh Williams - 14.550 Ryan Sieg - 11.500 Sammy Smith - 8.500 Brandon Jones - 6.200

Group B

Ed Jones - 43.450 Austin Green - 40.300 Patrick Gallagher - 35.350 Garrett Smithley - 34.500 #92 - 32.750 #14 - 31.100 Ryan Ellis - 27.650 Brennan Poole - 25.400 Kyle Sieg - 24.800 Riley Herbst - 24.500 Sheldon Creed - 22.650 Jeb Burton - 19.050 Cole Custer - 19.000 Jeremy Clements - 17.600 Anthony Alfredo - 16.450 Parker Retzlaff - 16.200 Austin Hill - 14.500 Chandler Smith - 10.150 Sam Mayer - 7.250 AJ Allmendinger - 6.150

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 1, live on FS1 and MRN.