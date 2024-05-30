NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

The Portland International Raceway will host NASCAR's Pacific Office Automation 147 this weekend. The 13th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 1, in a 147-mile action-packed contest.
The Portland International Raceway is a 1.967-mile-long track. Located in Portland, Oregon, it boasts a permanent asphalt road course.
The Pacific Office Automation 147 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 1, at 11:30 am ET and 12 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the 75-lap main event on Saturday evening.
Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Portland International Raceway.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session will kick off with Preston Pardus leading Group A and Ed Jones leading Group B.
The qualifying order for 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for Pacific Office Automation 147:
Group A:
- Preston Pardus - 42.400
- Frankie Muniz - 39.950
- Logan Bearden - 34.750
- Blaine Perkins - 34.250
- Sage Karam - 31.900
- Matt DiBenedetto - 288.250
- Parker Kliigerman - 27.400
- Hailie Deegan - 25.100
- Josh Bilicki - 24.650
- Leland Honeyman - 23.000
- Ryan Truex - 20.050
- Justin Allgaier - 19.000
- Kyle Weatherman - 18.100
- Shane van Gisbergen - 16.750
- Jesse Love - 16.400
- Josh Williams - 14.550
- Ryan Sieg - 11.500
- Sammy Smith - 8.500
- Brandon Jones - 6.200
Group B
- Ed Jones - 43.450
- Austin Green - 40.300
- Patrick Gallagher - 35.350
- Garrett Smithley - 34.500
- #92 - 32.750
- #14 - 31.100
- Ryan Ellis - 27.650
- Brennan Poole - 25.400
- Kyle Sieg - 24.800
- Riley Herbst - 24.500
- Sheldon Creed - 22.650
- Jeb Burton - 19.050
- Cole Custer - 19.000
- Jeremy Clements - 17.600
- Anthony Alfredo - 16.450
- Parker Retzlaff - 16.200
- Austin Hill - 14.500
- Chandler Smith - 10.150
- Sam Mayer - 7.250
- AJ Allmendinger - 6.150
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 1, live on FS1 and MRN.