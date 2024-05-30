  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 30, 2024 21:29 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147

The Portland International Raceway will host NASCAR's Pacific Office Automation 147 this weekend. The 13th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 1, in a 147-mile action-packed contest.

The Portland International Raceway is a 1.967-mile-long track. Located in Portland, Oregon, it boasts a permanent asphalt road course.

also-read-trending Trending

The Pacific Office Automation 147 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, June 1, at 11:30 am ET and 12 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the 75-lap main event on Saturday evening.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Portland International Raceway.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session will kick off with Preston Pardus leading Group A and Ed Jones leading Group B.

The qualifying order for 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for Pacific Office Automation 147:

Group A:

  1. Preston Pardus - 42.400
  2. Frankie Muniz - 39.950
  3. Logan Bearden - 34.750
  4. Blaine Perkins - 34.250
  5. Sage Karam - 31.900
  6. Matt DiBenedetto - 288.250
  7. Parker Kliigerman - 27.400
  8. Hailie Deegan - 25.100
  9. Josh Bilicki - 24.650
  10. Leland Honeyman - 23.000
  11. Ryan Truex - 20.050
  12. Justin Allgaier - 19.000
  13. Kyle Weatherman - 18.100
  14. Shane van Gisbergen - 16.750
  15. Jesse Love - 16.400
  16. Josh Williams - 14.550
  17. Ryan Sieg - 11.500
  18. Sammy Smith - 8.500
  19. Brandon Jones - 6.200

Group B

  1. Ed Jones - 43.450
  2. Austin Green - 40.300
  3. Patrick Gallagher - 35.350
  4. Garrett Smithley - 34.500
  5. #92 - 32.750
  6. #14 - 31.100
  7. Ryan Ellis - 27.650
  8. Brennan Poole - 25.400
  9. Kyle Sieg - 24.800
  10. Riley Herbst - 24.500
  11. Sheldon Creed - 22.650
  12. Jeb Burton - 19.050
  13. Cole Custer - 19.000
  14. Jeremy Clements - 17.600
  15. Anthony Alfredo - 16.450
  16. Parker Retzlaff - 16.200
  17. Austin Hill - 14.500
  18. Chandler Smith - 10.150
  19. Sam Mayer - 7.250
  20. AJ Allmendinger - 6.150

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, June 1, live on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी