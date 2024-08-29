NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 this weekend. The 23rd race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 31, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.
The Darlington Raceway is a 1.33-mile-long track. Located in Darlington, South Carolina, it boasts an egg-shaped track. Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will feature 38 drivers for 38 spots.
Like other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Saturday’s (August 31) practice session will open this racing weekend at 10:30 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 11:10 am ET on USA Network, which will determine the starting positions for the 147-lap main event on Saturday night.
JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the winner of last year’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Darlington Raceway.
The qualifying session for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will start with the regular Cup driver Noah Gragson running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.
Below is the full qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200:
- Noah Gragson - 41.000
- David Starr - 39.200
- Chase Elliott - 37.850
- Joey Logano - 37.650
- Carson Kvapil - 36.800
- Garrett Smithley - 36.600
- Ross Chastain - 33.350
- Ryan Ellis - 33.150
- Greg Van Alst - 32.800
- Matt DiBenedetto - 32.150
- Chad Finchum - 31.650
- Corey Heim - 29.700
- Parker Retzlaff - 28.850
- Jeremy Clements - 24.900
- Anthony Alfredo - 23.000
- Austin Hill - 22.350
- Blaine Perkins - 21.700
- Jeb Burton - 21.200
- Brandon Jones - 20.500
- Jesse Love - 18.600
- Kyle Sieg - 18.200
- Cole Custer - 18.200
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 18.000
- Sammy Smith - 17.700
- Christopher Bell - 17.700
- AJ Allmendinger - 16.950
- Kyle Weatherman - 15.850
- Brennan Poole - 15.700
- Josh Williams - 14.450
- Leland Honeyman - 12.350
- Sam Mayer - 12.200
- Joe Graf, Jr. - 11.650
- Sheldon Creed - 9.500
- Ryan Sieg - 9.100
- Parker Kligerman - 8.300
- Justin Allgaier - 7.450
- Riley Herbst - 5.800
- Chandler Smith - 4.650
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday live on NBC Sports and USA Network.