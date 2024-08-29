  • home icon
  NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2024 12:48 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 this weekend. The 23rd race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 31, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway is a 1.33-mile-long track. Located in Darlington, South Carolina, it boasts an egg-shaped track. Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will feature 38 drivers for 38 spots.

Like other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Saturday’s (August 31) practice session will open this racing weekend at 10:30 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 11:10 am ET on USA Network, which will determine the starting positions for the 147-lap main event on Saturday night.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the winner of last year’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Darlington Raceway.

The qualifying session for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will start with the regular Cup driver Noah Gragson running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200:

  1. Noah Gragson - 41.000
  2. David Starr - 39.200
  3. Chase Elliott - 37.850
  4. Joey Logano - 37.650
  5. Carson Kvapil - 36.800
  6. Garrett Smithley - 36.600
  7. Ross Chastain - 33.350
  8. Ryan Ellis - 33.150
  9. Greg Van Alst - 32.800
  10. Matt DiBenedetto - 32.150
  11. Chad Finchum - 31.650
  12. Corey Heim - 29.700
  13. Parker Retzlaff - 28.850
  14. Jeremy Clements - 24.900
  15. Anthony Alfredo - 23.000
  16. Austin Hill - 22.350
  17. Blaine Perkins - 21.700
  18. Jeb Burton - 21.200
  19. Brandon Jones - 20.500
  20. Jesse Love - 18.600
  21. Kyle Sieg - 18.200
  22. Cole Custer - 18.200
  23. Shane Van Gisbergen - 18.000
  24. Sammy Smith - 17.700
  25. Christopher Bell - 17.700
  26. AJ Allmendinger - 16.950
  27. Kyle Weatherman - 15.850
  28. Brennan Poole - 15.700
  29. Josh Williams - 14.450
  30. Leland Honeyman - 12.350
  31. Sam Mayer - 12.200
  32. Joe Graf, Jr. - 11.650
  33. Sheldon Creed - 9.500
  34. Ryan Sieg - 9.100
  35. Parker Kligerman - 8.300
  36. Justin Allgaier - 7.450
  37. Riley Herbst - 5.800
  38. Chandler Smith - 4.650

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday live on NBC Sports and USA Network.

