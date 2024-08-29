NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway will host NASCAR’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 this weekend. The 23rd race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 31, in a 200-mile action-packed contest.

The Darlington Raceway is a 1.33-mile-long track. Located in Darlington, South Carolina, it boasts an egg-shaped track. Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will feature 38 drivers for 38 spots.

Like other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Saturday’s (August 31) practice session will open this racing weekend at 10:30 am ET, followed by a qualifying session at 11:10 am ET on USA Network, which will determine the starting positions for the 147-lap main event on Saturday night.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the winner of last year’s Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Darlington Raceway.

The qualifying session for the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 will start with the regular Cup driver Noah Gragson running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200:

Noah Gragson - 41.000 David Starr - 39.200 Chase Elliott - 37.850 Joey Logano - 37.650 Carson Kvapil - 36.800 Garrett Smithley - 36.600 Ross Chastain - 33.350 Ryan Ellis - 33.150 Greg Van Alst - 32.800 Matt DiBenedetto - 32.150 Chad Finchum - 31.650 Corey Heim - 29.700 Parker Retzlaff - 28.850 Jeremy Clements - 24.900 Anthony Alfredo - 23.000 Austin Hill - 22.350 Blaine Perkins - 21.700 Jeb Burton - 21.200 Brandon Jones - 20.500 Jesse Love - 18.600 Kyle Sieg - 18.200 Cole Custer - 18.200 Shane Van Gisbergen - 18.000 Sammy Smith - 17.700 Christopher Bell - 17.700 AJ Allmendinger - 16.950 Kyle Weatherman - 15.850 Brennan Poole - 15.700 Josh Williams - 14.450 Leland Honeyman - 12.350 Sam Mayer - 12.200 Joe Graf, Jr. - 11.650 Sheldon Creed - 9.500 Ryan Sieg - 9.100 Parker Kligerman - 8.300 Justin Allgaier - 7.450 Riley Herbst - 5.800 Chandler Smith - 4.650

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Darlington Raceway on Saturday live on NBC Sports and USA Network.

