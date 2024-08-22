NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Modified Aug 22, 2024 20:08 GMT
AUTO: AUG 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series - Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Daytona International Speedway (Credit: Getty Images)

The Daytona International Speedway will host NASCAR’s Wawa 250 this weekend. The 22nd race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 23, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track. Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, it boasts a quad-oval-shaped superspeedway. Wawa 250 will feature 38 drivers for 38 spots.

Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Friday’s (August 23) qualifying session will open this racing weekend at 3 pm ET on USA Network, which will determine the starting positions for the 100-lap main event on Friday night.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the winner of last year’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway.

The qualifying session for the Wawa 250 will start with the #74 Mike Harmon Racing driver running the first lap and JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Wawa 250:

  1. TBA - 44.150
  2. Joey Gase - 43.800
  3. Jordan Anderson - 39.600
  4. Akinori Ogata - 37.450
  5. CJ McLaughlin - 33.850
  6. Gus Dean - 32.350
  7. Kyle Weatherman - 29.000
  8. Blaine Perkins - 28.050
  9. Patrick Emerling - 27.750
  10. Brennan Poole - 27.350
  11. Kyle Sieg - 27.250
  12. Josh Bilicki - 26.850
  13. Sam Mayer - 26.600
  14. Brandon Jones - 24.350
  15. Caesar Bacarella - 22.650
  16. Joe Graf, Jr. - 22.250
  17. Riley Herbst - 21.750
  18. Josh Williams - 21.650
  19. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 21.150
  20. Ryan Ellis - 20.850
  21. Parker Retzlaff - 20.750
  22. Jeremy Clements - 19.950
  23. Jesse Love - 19.600
  24. Leland Honeyman - 19.000
  25. Jeb Burton - 18.700
  26. Ryan Truex - 18.550
  27. Cole Custer - 17.750
  28. Matt DiBenedetto - 17.150
  29. Shane Van Gisbergen - 17.000
  30. Chandler Smith - 15.400
  31. Ryan Sieg - 13.600
  32. Austin Hill - 11.400
  33. Parker Kligerman - 11.100
  34. Anthony Alfredo - 10.650
  35. AJ Allmendinger - 8.900
  36. Sammy Smith - 8.200
  37. Sheldon Creed - 4.250
  38. Justin Allgaier - 2.400

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday live on NBC Sports and USA Network.

Edited by Yash Soni
