NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway will host NASCAR’s Wawa 250 this weekend. The 22nd race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 23, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.
The Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track. Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, it boasts a quad-oval-shaped superspeedway. Wawa 250 will feature 38 drivers for 38 spots.
Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Friday’s (August 23) qualifying session will open this racing weekend at 3 pm ET on USA Network, which will determine the starting positions for the 100-lap main event on Friday night.
JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the winner of last year’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway.
The qualifying session for the Wawa 250 will start with the #74 Mike Harmon Racing driver running the first lap and JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier running the final lap.
Below is the full qualifying order for Wawa 250:
- TBA - 44.150
- Joey Gase - 43.800
- Jordan Anderson - 39.600
- Akinori Ogata - 37.450
- CJ McLaughlin - 33.850
- Gus Dean - 32.350
- Kyle Weatherman - 29.000
- Blaine Perkins - 28.050
- Patrick Emerling - 27.750
- Brennan Poole - 27.350
- Kyle Sieg - 27.250
- Josh Bilicki - 26.850
- Sam Mayer - 26.600
- Brandon Jones - 24.350
- Caesar Bacarella - 22.650
- Joe Graf, Jr. - 22.250
- Riley Herbst - 21.750
- Josh Williams - 21.650
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 21.150
- Ryan Ellis - 20.850
- Parker Retzlaff - 20.750
- Jeremy Clements - 19.950
- Jesse Love - 19.600
- Leland Honeyman - 19.000
- Jeb Burton - 18.700
- Ryan Truex - 18.550
- Cole Custer - 17.750
- Matt DiBenedetto - 17.150
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 17.000
- Chandler Smith - 15.400
- Ryan Sieg - 13.600
- Austin Hill - 11.400
- Parker Kligerman - 11.100
- Anthony Alfredo - 10.650
- AJ Allmendinger - 8.900
- Sammy Smith - 8.200
- Sheldon Creed - 4.250
- Justin Allgaier - 2.400
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday live on NBC Sports and USA Network.