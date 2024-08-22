NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway will host NASCAR’s Wawa 250 this weekend. The 22nd race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 23, in a 250-mile action-packed contest.

The Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile track. Located in Daytona Beach, Florida, it boasts a quad-oval-shaped superspeedway. Wawa 250 will feature 38 drivers for 38 spots.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Friday’s (August 23) qualifying session will open this racing weekend at 3 pm ET on USA Network, which will determine the starting positions for the 100-lap main event on Friday night.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the winner of last year’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway.

Expand Tweet

The qualifying session for the Wawa 250 will start with the #74 Mike Harmon Racing driver running the first lap and JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Wawa 250:

TBA - 44.150 Joey Gase - 43.800 Jordan Anderson - 39.600 Akinori Ogata - 37.450 CJ McLaughlin - 33.850 Gus Dean - 32.350 Kyle Weatherman - 29.000 Blaine Perkins - 28.050 Patrick Emerling - 27.750 Brennan Poole - 27.350 Kyle Sieg - 27.250 Josh Bilicki - 26.850 Sam Mayer - 26.600 Brandon Jones - 24.350 Caesar Bacarella - 22.650 Joe Graf, Jr. - 22.250 Riley Herbst - 21.750 Josh Williams - 21.650 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 21.150 Ryan Ellis - 20.850 Parker Retzlaff - 20.750 Jeremy Clements - 19.950 Jesse Love - 19.600 Leland Honeyman - 19.000 Jeb Burton - 18.700 Ryan Truex - 18.550 Cole Custer - 17.750 Matt DiBenedetto - 17.150 Shane Van Gisbergen - 17.000 Chandler Smith - 15.400 Ryan Sieg - 13.600 Austin Hill - 11.400 Parker Kligerman - 11.100 Anthony Alfredo - 10.650 AJ Allmendinger - 8.900 Sammy Smith - 8.200 Sheldon Creed - 4.250 Justin Allgaier - 2.400

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday live on NBC Sports and USA Network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback