NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 06, 2024 19:48 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series DoorDash 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Sonoma Raceway

The Sonoma Raceway will host NASCAR's Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 this weekend. The 14th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, June 8, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.

The Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile-long track. Located in Sonoma, California, it boasts a permanent road course.

The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Friday’s practice will open this racing weekend at 4:05 pm ET and qualifying sessions on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET, respectively, on FS2, which will determine the starting positions for the 79-lap main event on Saturday evening.

also-read-trending Trending

Aric Almirola is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Sonoma Raceway.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session will kick off with Sage Karam leading Group A and Preston Pardus leading Group B.

The qualifying order for 2024 Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250:

Group A:

  1. Sage Karam - 40.300
  2. Thomas Annunziata - 35.350
  3. Matt DiBenedetto - 32.700
  4. Ed Jones - 32.250
  5. Josh Bilicki - 30.750
  6. Garrett Smithley - 29.000
  7. Jeremy Clements - 26.150
  8. Leland Honeyman - 25.550
  9. John Hunter Nemechek - 24.900
  10. Austin Green - 24.100
  11. Ty Gibbs - 23.600
  12. Chandler Smith - 20.200
  13. Brennan Poole - 18.550
  14. Jesse Love - 14.300
  15. Josh Williams - 13.050
  16. Parker Kligerman - 8.850
  17. Austin Hill - 8.100
  18. Shane van Gisbergen - 6.400
  19. Cole Custer - 4.150

Group B:

  1. Preston Pardus - 44.150
  2. Boris Said - 38.200
  3. Alex Labbe - 34.850
  4. Hailie Deegan - 32.600
  5. Brad Perez - 31.950
  6. Jeb Burton - 29.650
  7. Brandon Jones - 26.400
  8. Anthony Alfredo - 26.000
  9. Blaine Perkins - 25.300
  10. Kyle Sieg - 24.850
  11. Kyle Weatherman - 23.900
  12. Ryan Ellis - 22.150
  13. Sam Mayer - 19.650
  14. Ryan Sieg - 15.300
  15. Parker Retzlaff - 13.650
  16. Sheldon Creed - 10.700
  17. Riley Herbst - 8.400
  18. Sammy Smith - 6.850
  19. AJ Allmendinger - 5.650
  20. Justin Allgaier - 2.550

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday live on FS1 and PRN.

