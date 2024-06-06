NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway

The Sonoma Raceway will host NASCAR's Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 this weekend. The 14th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, June 8, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.
The Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile-long track. Located in Sonoma, California, it boasts a permanent road course.
The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Friday’s practice will open this racing weekend at 4:05 pm ET and qualifying sessions on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET, respectively, on FS2, which will determine the starting positions for the 79-lap main event on Saturday evening.
Aric Almirola is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Sonoma Raceway.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session will kick off with Sage Karam leading Group A and Preston Pardus leading Group B.
The qualifying order for 2024 Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250:
Group A:
- Sage Karam - 40.300
- Thomas Annunziata - 35.350
- Matt DiBenedetto - 32.700
- Ed Jones - 32.250
- Josh Bilicki - 30.750
- Garrett Smithley - 29.000
- Jeremy Clements - 26.150
- Leland Honeyman - 25.550
- John Hunter Nemechek - 24.900
- Austin Green - 24.100
- Ty Gibbs - 23.600
- Chandler Smith - 20.200
- Brennan Poole - 18.550
- Jesse Love - 14.300
- Josh Williams - 13.050
- Parker Kligerman - 8.850
- Austin Hill - 8.100
- Shane van Gisbergen - 6.400
- Cole Custer - 4.150
Group B:
- Preston Pardus - 44.150
- Boris Said - 38.200
- Alex Labbe - 34.850
- Hailie Deegan - 32.600
- Brad Perez - 31.950
- Jeb Burton - 29.650
- Brandon Jones - 26.400
- Anthony Alfredo - 26.000
- Blaine Perkins - 25.300
- Kyle Sieg - 24.850
- Kyle Weatherman - 23.900
- Ryan Ellis - 22.150
- Sam Mayer - 19.650
- Ryan Sieg - 15.300
- Parker Retzlaff - 13.650
- Sheldon Creed - 10.700
- Riley Herbst - 8.400
- Sammy Smith - 6.850
- AJ Allmendinger - 5.650
- Justin Allgaier - 2.550
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday live on FS1 and PRN.
