NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: Qualifying order for the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway

The Sonoma Raceway will host NASCAR's Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 this weekend. The 14th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 8 pm ET on Saturday, June 8, in a 156-mile action-packed contest.

The Sonoma Raceway is a 1.99-mile-long track. Located in Sonoma, California, it boasts a permanent road course.

The Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Friday’s practice will open this racing weekend at 4:05 pm ET and qualifying sessions on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET, respectively, on FS2, which will determine the starting positions for the 79-lap main event on Saturday evening.

Aric Almirola is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 at Sonoma Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the Xfinity Series race at the Sonoma Raceway.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session will kick off with Sage Karam leading Group A and Preston Pardus leading Group B.

The qualifying order for 2024 Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250:

Group A:

Sage Karam - 40.300 Thomas Annunziata - 35.350 Matt DiBenedetto - 32.700 Ed Jones - 32.250 Josh Bilicki - 30.750 Garrett Smithley - 29.000 Jeremy Clements - 26.150 Leland Honeyman - 25.550 John Hunter Nemechek - 24.900 Austin Green - 24.100 Ty Gibbs - 23.600 Chandler Smith - 20.200 Brennan Poole - 18.550 Jesse Love - 14.300 Josh Williams - 13.050 Parker Kligerman - 8.850 Austin Hill - 8.100 Shane van Gisbergen - 6.400 Cole Custer - 4.150

Group B:

Preston Pardus - 44.150 Boris Said - 38.200 Alex Labbe - 34.850 Hailie Deegan - 32.600 Brad Perez - 31.950 Jeb Burton - 29.650 Brandon Jones - 26.400 Anthony Alfredo - 26.000 Blaine Perkins - 25.300 Kyle Sieg - 24.850 Kyle Weatherman - 23.900 Ryan Ellis - 22.150 Sam Mayer - 19.650 Ryan Sieg - 15.300 Parker Retzlaff - 13.650 Sheldon Creed - 10.700 Riley Herbst - 8.400 Sammy Smith - 6.850 AJ Allmendinger - 5.650 Justin Allgaier - 2.550

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday live on FS1 and PRN.