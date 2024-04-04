NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for the DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway?

NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR's DUDE Wipes 250 this weekend. The seventh race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6, in a 131-mile action-packed contest.

At 0.526 miles in length, the Martinsville Speedway is the shortest race track on the 2024 schedule. Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the track boasts a paperclip-shaped race track.

The DUDE Wipes 250 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 5, at 5:05 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

The qualifying session for the DUDE Wipes 250 will start with Mike Harmon Racing driver Ryan Vargas running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for the DUDE Wipes 250:

Order, Driver, and Metric Score

  1. Ryan Vargas - 43.100
  2. Joey Gase - 42.400
  3. Akinori Ogata - 37.150
  4. Myatt Snider - 33.450
  5. Hailie Deegan - 32.650
  6. Carson Kvapil - 31.550
  7. #92 TBA - 30.600
  8. Dawson Cram - 29.450
  9. Blaine Perkins - 29.050
  10. Kyle Sieg - 28.950
  11. Jeb Burton - 27.550
  12. Garrett Smithley - 27.450
  13. Matt DiBenedetto - 27.200
  14. Ryan Ellis - 27.050
  15. Logan Bearden - 25.750
  16. Sheldon Creed - 25.400
  17. Brandon Jones - 24.850
  18. Ryan Sieg - 24.500
  19. Anthony Alfredo - 24.400
  20. Sam Mayer - 24.050
  21. Brennan Poole - 23.950
  22. Jeremy Clements - 22.150
  23. Josh Williams - 20.750
  24. Leland Honeyman - 20.050
  25. Kyle Weatherman - 18.550
  26. Shane van Gisbergen - 15.950
  27. Parker Retzlaff - 15.500
  28. AJ Allmendinger - 11.850
  29. Sammy Smith - 10.200
  30. Justin Allgaier - 8.900
  31. Riley Herbst - 8.900
  32. Corey Heim - 7.800
  33. Parker Kligerman - 7.400
  34. Taylor Gray - 7.100
  35. Cole Custer - 6.950
  36. Jesse Love - 6.500
  37. Austin Hill - 5.750
  38. Aric Almirola - 2.850
  39. Chandler Smith - 1.000

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 6, live on FS1 and MRN.

