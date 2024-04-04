NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for the DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway?

Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR's DUDE Wipes 250 this weekend. The seventh race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6, in a 131-mile action-packed contest.

At 0.526 miles in length, the Martinsville Speedway is the shortest race track on the 2024 schedule. Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the track boasts a paperclip-shaped race track.

Expand Tweet

The DUDE Wipes 250 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 5, at 5:05 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Expand Tweet

The qualifying session for the DUDE Wipes 250 will start with Mike Harmon Racing driver Ryan Vargas running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for the DUDE Wipes 250:

Order, Driver, and Metric Score

Ryan Vargas - 43.100 Joey Gase - 42.400 Akinori Ogata - 37.150 Myatt Snider - 33.450 Hailie Deegan - 32.650 Carson Kvapil - 31.550 #92 TBA - 30.600 Dawson Cram - 29.450 Blaine Perkins - 29.050 Kyle Sieg - 28.950 Jeb Burton - 27.550 Garrett Smithley - 27.450 Matt DiBenedetto - 27.200 Ryan Ellis - 27.050 Logan Bearden - 25.750 Sheldon Creed - 25.400 Brandon Jones - 24.850 Ryan Sieg - 24.500 Anthony Alfredo - 24.400 Sam Mayer - 24.050 Brennan Poole - 23.950 Jeremy Clements - 22.150 Josh Williams - 20.750 Leland Honeyman - 20.050 Kyle Weatherman - 18.550 Shane van Gisbergen - 15.950 Parker Retzlaff - 15.500 AJ Allmendinger - 11.850 Sammy Smith - 10.200 Justin Allgaier - 8.900 Riley Herbst - 8.900 Corey Heim - 7.800 Parker Kligerman - 7.400 Taylor Gray - 7.100 Cole Custer - 6.950 Jesse Love - 6.500 Austin Hill - 5.750 Aric Almirola - 2.850 Chandler Smith - 1.000

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 6, live on FS1 and MRN.

Poll : Will Joe Gibbs Racing defend his DUDE Wipes 250 title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion