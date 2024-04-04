NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for the DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway?

Martinsville Speedway will host NASCAR's DUDE Wipes 250 this weekend. The seventh race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6, in a 131-mile action-packed contest.
At 0.526 miles in length, the Martinsville Speedway is the shortest race track on the 2024 schedule. Located in Ridgeway, Virginia, the track boasts a paperclip-shaped race track.
The DUDE Wipes 250 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, April 5, at 5:05 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event on Saturday.
Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
The qualifying session for the DUDE Wipes 250 will start with Mike Harmon Racing driver Ryan Vargas running the first lap and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.
Below is the full qualifying order for the DUDE Wipes 250:
Order, Driver, and Metric Score
- Ryan Vargas - 43.100
- Joey Gase - 42.400
- Akinori Ogata - 37.150
- Myatt Snider - 33.450
- Hailie Deegan - 32.650
- Carson Kvapil - 31.550
- #92 TBA - 30.600
- Dawson Cram - 29.450
- Blaine Perkins - 29.050
- Kyle Sieg - 28.950
- Jeb Burton - 27.550
- Garrett Smithley - 27.450
- Matt DiBenedetto - 27.200
- Ryan Ellis - 27.050
- Logan Bearden - 25.750
- Sheldon Creed - 25.400
- Brandon Jones - 24.850
- Ryan Sieg - 24.500
- Anthony Alfredo - 24.400
- Sam Mayer - 24.050
- Brennan Poole - 23.950
- Jeremy Clements - 22.150
- Josh Williams - 20.750
- Leland Honeyman - 20.050
- Kyle Weatherman - 18.550
- Shane van Gisbergen - 15.950
- Parker Retzlaff - 15.500
- AJ Allmendinger - 11.850
- Sammy Smith - 10.200
- Justin Allgaier - 8.900
- Riley Herbst - 8.900
- Corey Heim - 7.800
- Parker Kligerman - 7.400
- Taylor Gray - 7.100
- Cole Custer - 6.950
- Jesse Love - 6.500
- Austin Hill - 5.750
- Aric Almirola - 2.850
- Chandler Smith - 1.000
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 6, live on FS1 and MRN.
