NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 22, 2024 18:30 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Circuit of the Americas

Circuit of the Americas will host NASCAR's Focused Health 250 this weekend. The fifth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, Mar. 23, in a 157.596-mile action-packed contest.

At 3.426 miles in length, the Circuit of the Americas is one of the road course tracks on the 2024 schedule. Located in Austin, Texas, the track boasts a road course racing surface.

Focused Health 250 will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, Mar. 22, at 5:30 pm ET and 6 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Focused Health 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The qualifying session for Focused Health 250 will start with Preston Pardus running the first lap and Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Focused Health 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Preston Pardus - 62.000
  2. Brad Perez - 41.700
  3. Alex Labbe - 36.500
  4. Kyle Larson - 35.800
  5. Ty Dillon - 33.400
  6. RC Enerson - 30.950
  7. Josh Bilicki - 30.100
  8. Sam Mayer - 28.050
  9. Ty Gibbs - 28.000
  10. Daniil Kvyat - 27.600
  11. John H. Nemechek - 21.100
  12. Blaine Perkins - 19.400
  13. Leland Honeyman - 17.750
  14. Jeremy Clements - 17.550
  15. Ryan Sieg - 13.650
  16. AJ Allmendinger - 12.950
  17. Parker Kligerman - 11.400
  18. Brandon Jones - 8.450
  19. Austin Hill - 4.800
  20. Cole Custer - 3.850
  21. Ed Jones - 61.650
  22. Austin Green - 37.200
  23. Patrick Gallagher - 36.350
  24. Kaz Grala - 34.900
  25. Hailie Deegan - 31.750
  26. Jeb Burton - 30.850
  27. Josh Williams - 29.000
  28. Parker Retzlaff - 28.050
  29. Sage Karam - 27.850
  30. Ryan Ellis - 21.450
  31. Brennan Poole - 20.000
  32. Kyle Weatherman - 18.100
  33. Justin Allgaier - 17.750
  34. Riley Herbst - 14.150
  35. Anthony Alfredo - 13.350
  36. Shane Van Gisbergen - 11.750
  37. Sammy Smith - 10.550
  38. Sheldon Creed - 4.800
  39. Jesse Love - 4.400
  40. Chandler Smith - 1.000

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23, live on FS1 and PRN.

