NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas?

Circuit of the Americas will host NASCAR's Focused Health 250 this weekend. The fifth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, Mar. 23, in a 157.596-mile action-packed contest.
At 3.426 miles in length, the Circuit of the Americas is one of the road course tracks on the 2024 schedule. Located in Austin, Texas, the track boasts a road course racing surface.
Focused Health 250 will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, Mar. 22, at 5:30 pm ET and 6 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.
Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Focused Health 250.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.
The qualifying session for Focused Health 250 will start with Preston Pardus running the first lap and Chandler Smith running the final lap.
Below is the full qualifying order for Focused Health 250:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Preston Pardus - 62.000
- Brad Perez - 41.700
- Alex Labbe - 36.500
- Kyle Larson - 35.800
- Ty Dillon - 33.400
- RC Enerson - 30.950
- Josh Bilicki - 30.100
- Sam Mayer - 28.050
- Ty Gibbs - 28.000
- Daniil Kvyat - 27.600
- John H. Nemechek - 21.100
- Blaine Perkins - 19.400
- Leland Honeyman - 17.750
- Jeremy Clements - 17.550
- Ryan Sieg - 13.650
- AJ Allmendinger - 12.950
- Parker Kligerman - 11.400
- Brandon Jones - 8.450
- Austin Hill - 4.800
- Cole Custer - 3.850
- Ed Jones - 61.650
- Austin Green - 37.200
- Patrick Gallagher - 36.350
- Kaz Grala - 34.900
- Hailie Deegan - 31.750
- Jeb Burton - 30.850
- Josh Williams - 29.000
- Parker Retzlaff - 28.050
- Sage Karam - 27.850
- Ryan Ellis - 21.450
- Brennan Poole - 20.000
- Kyle Weatherman - 18.100
- Justin Allgaier - 17.750
- Riley Herbst - 14.150
- Anthony Alfredo - 13.350
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 11.750
- Sammy Smith - 10.550
- Sheldon Creed - 4.800
- Jesse Love - 4.400
- Chandler Smith - 1.000
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23, live on FS1 and PRN.