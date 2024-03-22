NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas?

Circuit of the Americas will host NASCAR's Focused Health 250 this weekend. The fifth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, Mar. 23, in a 157.596-mile action-packed contest.

At 3.426 miles in length, the Circuit of the Americas is one of the road course tracks on the 2024 schedule. Located in Austin, Texas, the track boasts a road course racing surface.

Focused Health 250 will feature 40 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, Mar. 22, at 5:30 pm ET and 6 pm ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series Focused Health 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The qualifying session for Focused Health 250 will start with Preston Pardus running the first lap and Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for Focused Health 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Preston Pardus - 62.000 Brad Perez - 41.700 Alex Labbe - 36.500 Kyle Larson - 35.800 Ty Dillon - 33.400 RC Enerson - 30.950 Josh Bilicki - 30.100 Sam Mayer - 28.050 Ty Gibbs - 28.000 Daniil Kvyat - 27.600 John H. Nemechek - 21.100 Blaine Perkins - 19.400 Leland Honeyman - 17.750 Jeremy Clements - 17.550 Ryan Sieg - 13.650 AJ Allmendinger - 12.950 Parker Kligerman - 11.400 Brandon Jones - 8.450 Austin Hill - 4.800 Cole Custer - 3.850 Ed Jones - 61.650 Austin Green - 37.200 Patrick Gallagher - 36.350 Kaz Grala - 34.900 Hailie Deegan - 31.750 Jeb Burton - 30.850 Josh Williams - 29.000 Parker Retzlaff - 28.050 Sage Karam - 27.850 Ryan Ellis - 21.450 Brennan Poole - 20.000 Kyle Weatherman - 18.100 Justin Allgaier - 17.750 Riley Herbst - 14.150 Anthony Alfredo - 13.350 Shane Van Gisbergen - 11.750 Sammy Smith - 10.550 Sheldon Creed - 4.800 Jesse Love - 4.400 Chandler Smith - 1.000

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23, live on FS1 and PRN.