NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Atlanta Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's RAPTOR King of Tough 250 this weekend. The second race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, Feb. 24, in a 251.2-mile action-packed contest.
At 1.54 miles in length Atlanta Motor Speedway is one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Hampton, Georgia, the track boasts a quad-oval track.
The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will feature 38 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, Feb. 24 at 4:35 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.
Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on X.
The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to start with Kyle Sieg running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 RAPTOR King of Tough 250:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Kyle Sieg - 41.350
- CJ McLaughlin - 41.000
- JJ Yeley - 37.400
- Joey Gase - 36.200
- Kyle Weatherman - 36.050
- Nick Leitz - 35.600
- Hailie Deegan - 35.500
- Josh Williams - 34.600
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 33.200
- Dawson Cram - 31.150
- Sam Mayer - 30.750
- Leland Honeyman - 28.500
- Jeb Burton - 27.350
- Jeremy Clements - 26.450
- Parker Kligerman - 23.100
- Sammy Smith - 22.650
- Anthony Alfredo - 20.300
- Brennan Poole - 19.900
- Patrick Emerling - 19.450
- Jesse Love - 18.700
- Ryan Sieg - 18.300
- Ryan Truex - 17.550
- BJ McLeod - 16.750
- Garrett Smithley - 15.850
- Blaine Perkins - 13.750
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 13.300
- Cole Custer - 12.100
- AJ Allmendinger - 12.050
- Brandon Jones - 11.800
- Ryan Ellis - 10.950
- Chandler Smith - 10.250
- John Hunter Nemechek - 9.900
- Justin Allagier - 8.350
- Parker Retzlaff - 7.100
- Sheldon Creed - 7.100
- Riley Herbst - 5.100
- Jordan Anderson - 4.900
- Austin Hill - 4.000
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 24 live on FS1 and PRN.