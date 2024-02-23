NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 23, 2024 20:16 IST
Atlanta Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's RAPTOR King of Tough 250 this weekend. The second race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, Feb. 24, in a 251.2-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.54 miles in length Atlanta Motor Speedway is one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Hampton, Georgia, the track boasts a quad-oval track.

The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will feature 38 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, Feb. 24 at 4:35 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to start with Kyle Sieg running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 RAPTOR King of Tough 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Kyle Sieg - 41.350
  2. CJ McLaughlin - 41.000
  3. JJ Yeley - 37.400
  4. Joey Gase - 36.200
  5. Kyle Weatherman - 36.050
  6. Nick Leitz - 35.600
  7. Hailie Deegan - 35.500
  8. Josh Williams - 34.600
  9. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 33.200
  10. Dawson Cram - 31.150
  11. Sam Mayer - 30.750
  12. Leland Honeyman - 28.500
  13. Jeb Burton - 27.350
  14. Jeremy Clements - 26.450
  15. Parker Kligerman - 23.100
  16. Sammy Smith - 22.650
  17. Anthony Alfredo - 20.300
  18. Brennan Poole - 19.900
  19. Patrick Emerling - 19.450
  20. Jesse Love - 18.700
  21. Ryan Sieg - 18.300
  22. Ryan Truex - 17.550
  23. BJ McLeod - 16.750
  24. Garrett Smithley - 15.850
  25. Blaine Perkins - 13.750
  26. Shane Van Gisbergen - 13.300
  27. Cole Custer - 12.100
  28. AJ Allmendinger - 12.050
  29. Brandon Jones - 11.800
  30. Ryan Ellis - 10.950
  31. Chandler Smith - 10.250
  32. John Hunter Nemechek - 9.900
  33. Justin Allagier - 8.350
  34. Parker Retzlaff - 7.100
  35. Sheldon Creed - 7.100
  36. Riley Herbst - 5.100
  37. Jordan Anderson - 4.900
  38. Austin Hill - 4.000

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 24 live on FS1 and PRN.

