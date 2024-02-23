NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Atlanta Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's RAPTOR King of Tough 250 this weekend. The second race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, Feb. 24, in a 251.2-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.54 miles in length Atlanta Motor Speedway is one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in Hampton, Georgia, the track boasts a quad-oval track.

The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will feature 38 drivers. Unlike the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the qualifying session will open this racing weekend on Friday, Feb. 24 at 4:35 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on X.

The Xfinity Series qualifying session is set to start with Kyle Sieg running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 RAPTOR King of Tough 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Kyle Sieg - 41.350 CJ McLaughlin - 41.000 JJ Yeley - 37.400 Joey Gase - 36.200 Kyle Weatherman - 36.050 Nick Leitz - 35.600 Hailie Deegan - 35.500 Josh Williams - 34.600 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 33.200 Dawson Cram - 31.150 Sam Mayer - 30.750 Leland Honeyman - 28.500 Jeb Burton - 27.350 Jeremy Clements - 26.450 Parker Kligerman - 23.100 Sammy Smith - 22.650 Anthony Alfredo - 20.300 Brennan Poole - 19.900 Patrick Emerling - 19.450 Jesse Love - 18.700 Ryan Sieg - 18.300 Ryan Truex - 17.550 BJ McLeod - 16.750 Garrett Smithley - 15.850 Blaine Perkins - 13.750 Shane Van Gisbergen - 13.300 Cole Custer - 12.100 AJ Allmendinger - 12.050 Brandon Jones - 11.800 Ryan Ellis - 10.950 Chandler Smith - 10.250 John Hunter Nemechek - 9.900 Justin Allagier - 8.350 Parker Retzlaff - 7.100 Sheldon Creed - 7.100 Riley Herbst - 5.100 Jordan Anderson - 4.900 Austin Hill - 4.000

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 24 live on FS1 and PRN.