NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 01, 2024 20:01 IST
Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's The LiUNA! this weekend. The third race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 2, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.5 miles in length Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the track boasts a tri-oval track.

The LiUNA! will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 1 at 6:35 pm ET and 7:05 pm ET, respectively on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series The LiUNA!.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on X.

The qualifying session for The LiUNA! is set to start with Kyle Sieg running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for The LiUNA!:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Kyle Sieg - 36.800
  2. Josh Williams - 36.300
  3. CJ McLaughlin - 35.800
  4. Sage Karam - 34.300
  5. Dawson Cram - 32.700
  6. Patrick Emerling - 31.700
  7. Garrett Smithley - 32.000
  8. Joey Gase - 31.650
  9. Blaine Perkins - 29.200
  10. Nick Leitz - 28.550
  11. Hailie Deegan - 26.850
  12. JJ Yeley - 26.850
  13. Corey Heim - 25.050
  14. Ryan Ellis - 23.700
  15. John Hunter Nemechek - 23.350
  16. Leland Honeyman - 23.200
  17. Kyle Weatherman - 23.050
  18. Jeb Burton - 21.450
  19. Aric Almirola - 21.100
  20. Brennan Poole - 21.050
  21. Justin Allgaier - 20.550
  22. Ryan Sieg - 19.850
  23. BJ McLeod - 18.500
  24. Sam Mayer - 16.650
  25. Parker Kligerman - 16.550
  26. Brandon Jones - 15.300
  27. Cole Custer - 14.600
  28. Riley Herbst - 11.700
  29. Anthony Alfredo - 11.250
  30. Sammy Smith - 10.450
  31. AJ Allmendinger - 10.200
  32. Jesse Love - 10.000
  33. Jeremy Clements - 9.100
  34. Shane van Gisbergen - 6.300
  35. Parker Retzlaff - 4.900
  36. Chandler Smith - 3.750
  37. Sheldon Creed - 3.150
  38. Austin Hill - 2.950

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 2 live on FS1 and PRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
