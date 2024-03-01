NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's The LiUNA! this weekend. The third race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 2, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.
At 1.5 miles in length Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the track boasts a tri-oval track.
The LiUNA! will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 1 at 6:35 pm ET and 7:05 pm ET, respectively on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.
Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series The LiUNA!.
Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on X.
The qualifying session for The LiUNA! is set to start with Kyle Sieg running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for The LiUNA!:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Kyle Sieg - 36.800
- Josh Williams - 36.300
- CJ McLaughlin - 35.800
- Sage Karam - 34.300
- Dawson Cram - 32.700
- Patrick Emerling - 31.700
- Garrett Smithley - 32.000
- Joey Gase - 31.650
- Blaine Perkins - 29.200
- Nick Leitz - 28.550
- Hailie Deegan - 26.850
- JJ Yeley - 26.850
- Corey Heim - 25.050
- Ryan Ellis - 23.700
- John Hunter Nemechek - 23.350
- Leland Honeyman - 23.200
- Kyle Weatherman - 23.050
- Jeb Burton - 21.450
- Aric Almirola - 21.100
- Brennan Poole - 21.050
- Justin Allgaier - 20.550
- Ryan Sieg - 19.850
- BJ McLeod - 18.500
- Sam Mayer - 16.650
- Parker Kligerman - 16.550
- Brandon Jones - 15.300
- Cole Custer - 14.600
- Riley Herbst - 11.700
- Anthony Alfredo - 11.250
- Sammy Smith - 10.450
- AJ Allmendinger - 10.200
- Jesse Love - 10.000
- Jeremy Clements - 9.100
- Shane van Gisbergen - 6.300
- Parker Retzlaff - 4.900
- Chandler Smith - 3.750
- Sheldon Creed - 3.150
- Austin Hill - 2.950
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 2 live on FS1 and PRN.