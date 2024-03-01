NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host NASCAR's The LiUNA! this weekend. The third race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 2, in a 300-mile action-packed contest.

At 1.5 miles in length Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of the historic tracks on the schedule. Located in North Las Vegas, Nevada, the track boasts a tri-oval track.

The LiUNA! will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Friday, March 1 at 6:35 pm ET and 7:05 pm ET, respectively on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Saturday’s main event.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series The LiUNA!.

Qualifying order for NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass shared the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on X.

The qualifying session for The LiUNA! is set to start with Kyle Sieg running the first lap and Austin Hill running the final lap. Below is the full qualifying order for The LiUNA!:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Kyle Sieg - 36.800 Josh Williams - 36.300 CJ McLaughlin - 35.800 Sage Karam - 34.300 Dawson Cram - 32.700 Patrick Emerling - 31.700 Garrett Smithley - 32.000 Joey Gase - 31.650 Blaine Perkins - 29.200 Nick Leitz - 28.550 Hailie Deegan - 26.850 JJ Yeley - 26.850 Corey Heim - 25.050 Ryan Ellis - 23.700 John Hunter Nemechek - 23.350 Leland Honeyman - 23.200 Kyle Weatherman - 23.050 Jeb Burton - 21.450 Aric Almirola - 21.100 Brennan Poole - 21.050 Justin Allgaier - 20.550 Ryan Sieg - 19.850 BJ McLeod - 18.500 Sam Mayer - 16.650 Parker Kligerman - 16.550 Brandon Jones - 15.300 Cole Custer - 14.600 Riley Herbst - 11.700 Anthony Alfredo - 11.250 Sammy Smith - 10.450 AJ Allmendinger - 10.200 Jesse Love - 10.000 Jeremy Clements - 9.100 Shane van Gisbergen - 6.300 Parker Retzlaff - 4.900 Chandler Smith - 3.750 Sheldon Creed - 3.150 Austin Hill - 2.950

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 2 live on FS1 and PRN.