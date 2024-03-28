NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway?

The Richmond Raceway will host NASCAR's ToyotaCare 250 this weekend. The sixth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 30, in a 187-mile action-packed contest.
At 0.75 miles in length, the Richmond Raceway is one of the shortest race tracks on the 2024 schedule. Located in Richmond, Virginia, the track boasts a tri-oval-shaped race track.
The ToyotaCare 250 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Mar. 30, at 8:35 am ET and 9:05 am ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.
Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250.
Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Richmond Raceway.
The qualifying session for the ToyotaCare 250 will start with JR Motorsports driver Bubba Pollard running the first lap and Richard Childress Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.
Below is the full qualifying order for the ToyotaCare 250:
Order - Driver – Metric score
- Bubba Pollard - 61.650
- #66 TBA - 43.100
- Matt DiBenedetto - 41.000
- Kyle Sieg - 39.950
- Morgen Baird - 37.550
- Josh Williams - 35.450
- Dawson Cram - 35.250
- Joey Gase - 34.450
- #14 TBA - 33.900
- Ryan Ellis - 30.650
- Josh Bilicki - 30.000
- Patrick Emerling - 29.350
- Jeb Burton - 28.850
- Hailie Deegan - 28.400
- Kyle Weatherman - 27.700
- #32 TBA - 27.250
- Corey Heim - 26.600
- Taylor Gray - 26.600
- Sammy Smith - 25.100
- Blaine Perkins - 24.050
- Riley Herbst - 21.600
- Sheldon Creed - 21.200
- Jeremy Clements - 21.000
- Leland Honeyman - 20.800
- Aric Almirola - 19.950
- Shane van Gisbergen - 19.250
- Brennan Poole - 18.050
- Ryan Sieg - 15.550
- Brandon Jones - 14.200
- Anthony Alfredo - 14.050
- Parker Retzlaff - 13.900
- Sam Mayer - 13.400
- Justin Allgaier - 11.150
- AJ Allmendinger - 7.550
- Parker Kligerman - 6.150
- Jesse Love - 6.050
- Cole Custer - 5.450
- Chandler Smith - 5.300
- Austin Hill - 2.400
Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, March 30, live on FS1 and MRN.