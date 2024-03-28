NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway?

The Richmond Raceway will host NASCAR's ToyotaCare 250 this weekend. The sixth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 30, in a 187-mile action-packed contest.

At 0.75 miles in length, the Richmond Raceway is one of the shortest race tracks on the 2024 schedule. Located in Richmond, Virginia, the track boasts a tri-oval-shaped race track.

The ToyotaCare 250 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Mar. 30, at 8:35 am ET and 9:05 am ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Richmond Raceway.

The qualifying session for the ToyotaCare 250 will start with JR Motorsports driver Bubba Pollard running the first lap and Richard Childress Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for the ToyotaCare 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

Bubba Pollard - 61.650 #66 TBA - 43.100 Matt DiBenedetto - 41.000 Kyle Sieg - 39.950 Morgen Baird - 37.550 Josh Williams - 35.450 Dawson Cram - 35.250 Joey Gase - 34.450 #14 TBA - 33.900 Ryan Ellis - 30.650 Josh Bilicki - 30.000 Patrick Emerling - 29.350 Jeb Burton - 28.850 Hailie Deegan - 28.400 Kyle Weatherman - 27.700 #32 TBA - 27.250 Corey Heim - 26.600 Taylor Gray - 26.600 Sammy Smith - 25.100 Blaine Perkins - 24.050 Riley Herbst - 21.600 Sheldon Creed - 21.200 Jeremy Clements - 21.000 Leland Honeyman - 20.800 Aric Almirola - 19.950 Shane van Gisbergen - 19.250 Brennan Poole - 18.050 Ryan Sieg - 15.550 Brandon Jones - 14.200 Anthony Alfredo - 14.050 Parker Retzlaff - 13.900 Sam Mayer - 13.400 Justin Allgaier - 11.150 AJ Allmendinger - 7.550 Parker Kligerman - 6.150 Jesse Love - 6.050 Cole Custer - 5.450 Chandler Smith - 5.300 Austin Hill - 2.400

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, March 30, live on FS1 and MRN.