NASCAR 2024 Xfinity Series: What is the qualifying order for the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 28, 2024 19:24 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250

The Richmond Raceway will host NASCAR's ToyotaCare 250 this weekend. The sixth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 30, in a 187-mile action-packed contest.

At 0.75 miles in length, the Richmond Raceway is one of the shortest race tracks on the 2024 schedule. Located in Richmond, Virginia, the track boasts a tri-oval-shaped race track.

The ToyotaCare 250 will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday, Mar. 30, at 8:35 am ET and 9:05 am ET, respectively, on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for the main event.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger is the defending champion of the Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250.

Qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the Richmond Raceway.

The qualifying session for the ToyotaCare 250 will start with JR Motorsports driver Bubba Pollard running the first lap and Richard Childress Racing driver Chandler Smith running the final lap.

Below is the full qualifying order for the ToyotaCare 250:

Order - Driver – Metric score

  1. Bubba Pollard - 61.650
  2. #66 TBA - 43.100
  3. Matt DiBenedetto - 41.000
  4. Kyle Sieg - 39.950
  5. Morgen Baird - 37.550
  6. Josh Williams - 35.450
  7. Dawson Cram - 35.250
  8. Joey Gase - 34.450
  9. #14 TBA - 33.900
  10. Ryan Ellis - 30.650
  11. Josh Bilicki - 30.000
  12. Patrick Emerling - 29.350
  13. Jeb Burton - 28.850
  14. Hailie Deegan - 28.400
  15. Kyle Weatherman - 27.700
  16. #32 TBA - 27.250
  17. Corey Heim - 26.600
  18. Taylor Gray - 26.600
  19. Sammy Smith - 25.100
  20. Blaine Perkins - 24.050
  21. Riley Herbst - 21.600
  22. Sheldon Creed - 21.200
  23. Jeremy Clements - 21.000
  24. Leland Honeyman - 20.800
  25. Aric Almirola - 19.950
  26. Shane van Gisbergen - 19.250
  27. Brennan Poole - 18.050
  28. Ryan Sieg - 15.550
  29. Brandon Jones - 14.200
  30. Anthony Alfredo - 14.050
  31. Parker Retzlaff - 13.900
  32. Sam Mayer - 13.400
  33. Justin Allgaier - 11.150
  34. AJ Allmendinger - 7.550
  35. Parker Kligerman - 6.150
  36. Jesse Love - 6.050
  37. Cole Custer - 5.450
  38. Chandler Smith - 5.300
  39. Austin Hill - 2.400

Watch all NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Richmond Raceway on Saturday, March 30, live on FS1 and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
