NASCAR 2025 Xfinity schedule: Rockingham, Mexico City new additions to schedule

NASCAR has recently released its calendar for the 2025 Xfinity Series season, featuring several new venues such as Rockingham as replacements for various old tracks. The season begins on February 15 at Daytona and concludes on November 1 at Phoenix with the championship race.

NASCAR has removed races from Richmond, Darlington (new one), New Hampshire, and Michigan. To replace these, they have added Rockingham, Mexico City, Gateway, and a second race at Bristol.

Notably, iconic venues such as Atlanta, Martinsville, Talladega, Charlotte, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Illinois continue to find a place in the calendar. Atlanta, Martinsville, Charlotte, Phoenix, Bristol, Talladega, Daytona, and Las Vegas will each host two races, including both regular and playoff events.

NASCAR also unveiled the 2025 Cup Series and Truck Series schedules, featuring several tripleheader weekends where all three series will compete.

The races in Daytona, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Miami, Martinsville, Bristol, Texas, Charlotte, Nashville, Pocono, Watkins Glen, Bristol (2nd race), Charlotte (2nd race), Talladega, Martinsville (2nd race), and Phoenix will have Triple headers.

According to Bob Pokrass, the format of practice and qualifying is unlikely to change. For existing tracks, it will remain the same, but for the newest tracks, longer practice times will be given.

NASCAR adds Mexico to its 2025 calendar

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo via Getty Images)

NASCAR made history by announcing Mexico's inclusion in their 2025 Cup Series calendar. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez track will host the Cup Series race in June of next year. In addition to the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, which has already raced in the country, will serve as a companion.

The governing body has actively been pushing towards globalization of the sport. They have previously raced in Japan, Canada, and Mexico. NASCAR's Executive Vice President Ben Kennedy said that it was the right time for the sport to push boundaries. Speaking about this, he said in a report,

"We brought the Craftsman Truck Series to Canada for a number of years, we’ve had the Xfinity Series in Mexico," Kennedy said. "This is a monumental moment for our sport in the sense that this is our first step of really taking the Cup Series internationally."

"And I think it could set us up for the future in potential new markets. So, it’s going to be a big project for us. There’s a lot of questions that we have. I’m sure that the industry will have some questions as well, but excited to take this on," he added.

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is a world-renowned track located in Mexico City, the Mexican capital. It has long been the venue for Formula 1's Mexico City Grand Prix, and with NASCAR's arrival, it is poised to add another feather to the city's already impressive cap.

