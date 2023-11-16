NASCAR ace Joey Logano tours with Ferrari F1 duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ahead of Las Vegas GP

NASCAR ace Joey Logano toured with Ferrari driver duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as the F1 caravan touched down in Las Vegas for the highly anticipated Grand Prix on the streets of the Sin City.

The Formula 1 entourage has taken the entertainment capital by storm, with the Las Vegas GP stirring up a sportive atmosphere in the city. The sporting extravaganza has also attracted plenty of celebrities and athletes for the weekend.

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano found himself in the Ferrari camp, credit to a common sponsor for the two teams. Shell is a long-time partner of the Italian F1 team, with its sub-brand Pennzoil, a primary sponsor for Logano's #12 Team Penske Ford Mustang.

Having wrapped up his 2023 Cup Series campaign a week ago, the NASCAR ace seemed to enjoy his time with the Ferrari boys prior to the opening ceremony for the Las Vegas GP weekend.

"Great to see the innovation and technology @shell brings to @f1 just like they do for my @shell @pennzoil team. Thanks for the tour @Charles_Leclerc @Carlossainz55," Joey Logano wrote on X.

The Las Vegas GP is one of the most anticipated racing events of the year, with plenty of hype surrounding the star-studded event. The weekend begins on Thursday, November 16, with two practice sessions allowing the drivers to acclimatize themselves to the new track.

On Friday, November 17, the final practice session will be followed by the Qualifying session at 12am PT (3am ET). The much anticipated Las Vegas GP is scheduled on Saturday, November 18, with the green flag dropping at 10pm PT (1am ET).

The drivers will cover 192.6 miles over 50 laps, passing iconic landmarks as they blast down the strip at lightning speeds.

Joey Logano passes on special NASCAR journal to teammate Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jimmie Johnson began a special tradition of passing on a journal with a special message to the next Cup champion. Since Johnson began the tradition in 2016, only Joey Logano has received the journal twice.

In the off-season, he will be handing it to his teammate Ryan Blaney, who successfully defended the Bill France Trophy for the team.

"Pretty cool, Obviously, the closer relationship you have with someone, the easier it is to write a note," Logano told NASCAR, speculating about Blaney's victory before the Championship race.

Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano

The #12 Penske driver wondered what secrets would have been passed on if the tradition existed since NASCAR's origins. He added:

"Yeah, I’ve always kept that as something really special, and I wish it started sooner. I’m thankful Jimmie started it. I wish it started 50 years ago or 75 years ago. It’d have been amazing.

"But it’s something really neat to have, and honestly a little nerve-wracking to hold on to, because you don’t want to be the one to lose it. But definitely something neat."