Long-time NASCAR analyst Larry McReynolds did not hold back his criticism of the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show. The event featured Kendrick Lamar, a 22-time Grammy winner and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, as the main act. It was a significant moment as he became the first solo hip-hop artist to lead the performance. Despite this historic feat, McReynolds described the show as a complete disappointment.

Lamar's performance was introduced by actor Samuel L. Jackson dressed as Uncle Sam and included appearances from celebrities such as SZA, Serena Williams, and DJ Mustard. Lamar performed several of his hit songs, including Squabble Up, HUMBLE, and DNA, while dancers dressed in red, white, and blue tracksuits filled the stage.

After the halftime show concluded, Larry McReynolds took to X and posted his reaction saying:

"The best thing about this halftime show is……..It’s Over!!!!!!"

Trending

Expand Tweet

However, the comment section of his post soon got filled with responses like 'rap music is for the younger generation' and other similar comments. The 66-year-old NASCAR analyst for FOX clarified his thoughts with another post as he doubled down on his remarks about the entertainment being just the worst. He explained:

"My comment about that halftime show has nothing to do with age or nothing else! I actually enjoyed recent performances by Usher & The Weekend, but that was the worst entertainment I’ve seen at a Super Bowl HalfTime!"

Expand Tweet

Earlier today, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 and became a two-time champion since their first title in 2018.

FOX journalist downplays predictions made by Larry McReynolds for the 2025 season

Going into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Season, it was unclear if Larry McReynolds would return to FOX, as his previous contract expired at the end of 2024. His technical knowledge of the sport and his experience as a former crew chief have made him one of the fan-favorite broadcasters. Fans can now be assured that he will remain an analyst for quite some time in the future as he has signed a multi-year deal with FOX Sports.

Going into the new season, Larry McReynolds predicted that one of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers will struggle in 2025 and will remain winless. It's the opposite of what happened last year when all four drivers registered at least one win, with Kyle Larson securing the most with six victories.

However, Bob Pockrass seems to disagree with this prediction. In a recent conversation with fellow journalist Kyle Dalton, Pockrass said:

"I mean, they all won races last year, right? So, I mean, I think they all win races this year. I don't think any of them go winless and I think Kyle Larson wins the most races. I wouldn't see why that changes," (8:38 onwards).

The Daytona Speedweek has officially begun and the 67th running of the 'Great American Race' will take place on Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.