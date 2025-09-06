NASCAR analyst makes a case for Kyle Busch or Austin Dillon win at Gateway in what will be a major boost for RCR

Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon were at the center of a discussion in a recent PRN Live post on social media, where an analyst suggested that either of them could deliver a strong finish at Gateway. The comment was based on Busch’s past success at the track and Dillon’s steady showing at Darlington as signs that Richard Childress Racing may be ready to step up.PRN shared the post on X. The caption read,“Analysts suggest Richard Childress Racing could perform well at Gateway. Austin Dillon had a decent showing at Darlington, and Kyle Busch has won at this track before. Could RCR step up? #NASCAR #Gateway”The analyst based his analysis on Austin Dillon’s performance and Kyle Busch’s win on the track. He shared,“I really think RCR is going to step up this weekend right. I think Austin Dillon he’s been decent right, he was decent last weekend at Darlington, and Kyle Busch is a former winner at gateway. So I think RCR they were pretty adamant couple weeks ago, it’s a couple months ago now, right, but they need to step up their game.”At Darlington, Austin Dillon entered 15th in the standings, two points below the playoff cutline. After finishing 23rd, he dropped to 14th and eight points under the cutline. He had been running near the back half of the top-10 early, but trouble struck on Lap 210 when he made contact while avoiding Ryan Blaney, who had slowed down for Kyle Busch.The incident sent Blaney into a spin and left Dillon unable to recover track position. That was Dillon’s second straight result outside the top-20, keeping him under pressure heading into Gateway.Meanwhile, Kyle Busch’s history at Darlington has been inconsistent in recent years with RCR. Earlier this season he got an eighth-place result, but several of his recent finishes have been outside the top-20.Looking further back, Busch was more successful at the track during his time at Joe Gibbs Racing. This includes multiple top-10 runs and a strong third-place finish in 2019 after leading 118 laps.Kyle Busch admits Sunday success is all that mattersKyle Busch has acknowledged that he is enduring one of the toughest stretches of his career. He has not captured a NASCAR Cup Series win since June 4, 2023, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing.While his weekends are filled with sponsor and Chevrolet obligations, Busch made it clear where his focus lies. Speaking to media, he said,“Sunday is my priority. It has to be my No. 1 because if I’m not successful on Sunday, none of this other stuff happens and is possible.”Busch explained that he has invested heavily in the racing side over the past three years, but the results have not matched the effort. His 2024 campaign ended a 19-year streak of winning at least one Cup Series race each season. Reflecting on the slump, he said,“Why? I don’t know. I wish I had a magic wand. It’s just not there. But that is definitely at the front of our minds.”Darlington provided a small lift, as Busch secured an eighth-place finish, his first top-10 in seven weeks. However, he failed to qualify for the playoffs this year. With nine races left in the 2025 season, the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway will be his next chance to break the winless streak.