NASCAR announcer Leigh Diffey claps back at critics with a powerful message: “We’re all different”

NASCAR announcer Leigh Diffey returned to the Cup Series commentary booth with NBC Sports at Iowa Speedway. However, fans criticized his commentary for his Australian accent. But he came strong and clapped back at critics, sharing a moving message.Diffey proved his mettle in the motorsports community in the past decade by covering the Rolex 24, the Supercross, the Daytona 200, and the American Flat Track in Florida. The stock car racing commentator also showcased his versatility after he covered the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.The NASCAR commentator has often been criticized over his foreign accent. Some critics feel his commentary style doesn't align with stock car racing culture. However, despite facing criticism over his accent, Diffey came out strong and stated:&quot;Look, the majority of the critics, or the negative Nellies … simply because of the way I speak. I can’t choose the way I speak, nor can any of them. We are who we are. We’re all different for a reason. .. You gotta take the positives and plow on.&quot; (via Adam Stern on X)Over a decade ago, Leigh Diffey stepped in as the lead commentator on NBC's coverage of the Cup Series. He replaced the well-recognized commentator Rick Allen, becoming the first non-American commentator in 76 years.Full entry list of the NASCAR Cup Series race, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International SpeedwayThe 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23, 2025. This marks the 26th race of the 2025 season and the last chance for the Cup Series drivers to land a spot for the playoffs.NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared the list of the 40 drivers set to compete in the 160-lap race. Here's the list:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#33 - Austin Hill (i)#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#44 - Joey Gase (i)#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#66 - Casey Mears#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - B.J. McLeod (i)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezMRN, HBO Max, NBC Sports, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will broadcast the 250-mile event live at 7:30 pm ET. Additionally, former Wood Brothers Racing driver Harrison Burton won the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400.