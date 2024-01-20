NASCAR announces free spectator stand entry on Saturday's preliminary running of Busch Light Clash at LA Memorial Coliseum

After increased fan-demand, NASCAR has announced free spectator stand entry for the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, February 3.

The alteration in the schedule, moving heat races from Sunday to Saturday as part of the third edition of the "Clash" exhibition on February 4, initially led to speculation that fans would be barred from attending the preliminary events. Fox Sports reported this week that the series had no intention of allowing spectators on Saturday, causing uproar among racing enthusiasts.

Responding swiftly to the outpour of discontent, NASCAR reversed its stance, deciding to not only open the gates for Saturday's practice sessions and heat races but also to do so at no cost. NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy, Ben Kennedy, recently made the announcement via X (formerly Twitter):

"Race fans, we’ve heard you loud and clear.

"I'm happy to announce that on Saturday, February 3rd, at the LA Coliseum, we're going to be opening our gates free to the public for practice, qualifying and heat races for the Mexico Series and the Cup Series.

"That is regardless of if you have a ticket to Sunday or not."

The upcoming race at LA Memorial Coliseum would see the Mexico Series being featured on the same day as the Busch Light Clash for the first time. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending champion of the Busch Light Clash.

Mexican driver Daniel Suarez to return to compete in NASCAR Mexico Series at the LA Memorial Coliseum

Trackhouse Racing star and the sole full-time Mexican driver on the circuit, Daniel Suarez, is set to make his return to the competition he was a part of from 2009 to 2014.

Suarez will participate in both the NASCAR Mexico Series and the Busch Light Clash. He will continue to drive the No. 99 in multiple races in the Mexico Series throughout the season.

Reflecting on his return to the Mexico Series, Suarez expressed enthusiasm. He said in a statement (via FirstSportz):

"I never thought I would have the opportunity to race in the Mexico Series again. There are a ton of people who helped me in my career still involved in the series so it will be cool to go back and race with them. Mexico Series is a great place to learn and over time I think will start producing drivers who will come to America. I cannot thank Quaker State and NASCAR enough for making this opportunity possible."