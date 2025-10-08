NASCAR announces increase in horsepower for less than 1.5 miles tracks in 2026

By Mayank Shukla
Published Oct 08, 2025 23:36 GMT
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray - Source: Imagn
ASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) during the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium - Source: Imagn

NASCAR has made a major announcement pertaining to the tracks that are less than 1.5 miles and road courses. On October 8, NASCAR officials announced that the target horsepower for Cup Series events at road courses and oval tracks less than 1.5 miles in length will increase from 670 to 750 starting with the 2026 Cup Series season. The details of the move were explained by the NASCAR President, Steve O'Donnell, in an episode of Dale Jr. Download.

Ad

The mentioned adjustment will affect 21 of the 38 total races in the season, including venues such as Bowman Gray Stadium, Circuit of the Americas, Phoenix Raceway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Sonoma Raceway, and more.

O'Donnell revealed that the main reason behind increasing the horsepower to 750 instead of 800 or 1000 is essentially about striking a balance between boosting the car's performance and keeping expenses under control, as well as ensuring the stability of the industry. He mentioned that if the increase in power exceeded 750 hp, it would raise the costs of teams, manufacturers, and suppliers by $40 to $50 million, which in turn would upset the financial structure of the sport. Steve O'Donnell talked about these specifics on an episode of Dale Jr. Download with Dale Earnhardt Jr, where he further added (via Dirty Mo Media on X):

Ad
Trending
"If you look at our job is, yeah, you want to make a call right away, but you got to think about the out years. And so we're looking at Dodge coming into the sport. We're looking at other OEMs coming into the sport and then our current partners, three-year runway. We didn't want to say, 'All right, it's 1000 now.' And then just "Kidding three years from now, we're changing it again.' That's hundreds of millions of dollars to the industry. So that's why, and I know fans, who cares about the money, just do it. But in this case, we want to take a step."
Ad
Ad

According to Steve O'Donnell, a test using the tire compounds and additional horsepower will take place at North Wilkesboro in early December. The governing body’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, John Probst, said via NASCAR.com:

“Like any other change that we are considering to the cars, we listen to the fans a lot, we listen to the drivers. We have stakeholders in the broadcast, OEM (manufacturers) and team competition and team business folks, so there’s always no shortage of feedback that we get. Our fans are very passionate, they provide very candid feedback, so that all is very important to us. We do listen to it."
Ad

He further added:

“We are working on a lot of things in the background, we don’t often always talk about them until we’re ready to come out and announce an implementation plan for them. Their feedback is very important.”

This technical adjustment is designed to enhance competition and excitement by giving drivers more power to utilize on tight and technical tracks, influencing race strategies and car setups across 21 of the 38 scheduled races.

Ad

Judge Bell makes key move in NASCAR's legal battle with 23XI and Front Row

The ongoing legal battle between NASCAR and Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) appears to be moving toward a potential settlement. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell has ordered all parties involved to participate in a settlement conference with mediator Jeffrey Mishkin on October 21, 2025.

Ad

The scheduled hearing on motions for summary judgment and witness exclusions has also been postponed to October 23 to accommodate this mediation attempt.

"Judge Bell has ordered NASCAR, 23XI, and Front Row participate in a settlement conference with the current mediator Jeffrey Mishkin on Oct 21. The hearing on motions for summary judgment and exclude witnesses has been moved to Oct 23," Bob Pockrass reported.

The order reflects the court’s interest in steering the parties toward resolving the dispute ahead of the jury trial on December 1.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications