NASCAR ARCA series driver suspended for 1 race 

Sean Hingorani of the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series has been suspended for one race for his actions on the track. Hingorani was suspended from this weekend's race at Iowa Speedway by ARCA authorities on Monday and placed on probation for the rest of the 2023 season.

Hingorani was deemed to have violated 2023 ARCA Rulebook Section 12-8.1, which makes reference to ARCA Member Conduct Guidelines, according to a penalty report released by the disciplinary body on Monday.

The penalty-causing incident happened on the track during the Zinsser SmartCoat 150 on July 7 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. It was determined that Hingorani's contact with teammate Dean Thompson on the race's last lap was intentional revenge for prior contact. During the time of the collision, Thompson was running second with a chance of clinching a victory.

The NASAR ARCA driver was penalized under Sections C and D of the regulation which states:

intentionally wrecking another vehicle, premeditatedly removing another competitor from contention when not racing for position and waiting for another competitor and then taking action.

This is a significant setback for Hingorani and the No. 15 Toyota Camry's title hopes in the ARCA Menards Series East, given that the race at Iowa is a combined event. Venturini Motorsports has not named a replacement for their suspended driver in Iowa this up coming weekend.

NASCAR's Chase Elliott to make his debut at Slinger Nationals

After seven years of waiting, Chase Elliott will be making his way to the Slinger National. William Byron, Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports, and Erik Jones of Legacy Motor Club are traveling to central Wisconsin for one of the most important Super Late Model races of the year.

"This is a race I’ve wanted to do for a long time and we just never did it. It never worked out. Obviously it’s a long ways to come here." Elliott said

However, they are not the only NASCAR racers scheduled to participate this week at Slinger. They will be joined by short-track prodigy Ty Majeski, 2016 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winner Johnny Sauter, and current NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series driver Derek Kraus, who finished second at the 2021 Slinger Nationals.

