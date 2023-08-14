NASCAR ARCA: Where did Hollywood actor Frankie Muniz finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park?

The actor-tuned driver Frankie Muniz has been enjoying his good time in the ongoing 2023 ARCA Menards Series season. Driving the #30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing has put on an impressive show so far this season and, in a contention, to lift the ARCA title in his debut season.

After scoring the series' first top-five finish in last week’s Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway, Muniz continued his momentum on Friday’s Reese's 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. He finished 11th, but was three laps off the pace, after a disappointing day for the RJR.

Frankie Muniz is currently placed at second place in the points table, 98-points behind series leader Jesse Love who records series-leading seventh victory at IRP. As a rookie driver, Muniz has scored eight top-10 finishes in the first 12 races so far with a best finish of fifth place at Michigan.

The star of “Malcolm in the Middle” started his racing career in 2004 while racing at the Toyota Pro Celebrity Race that used to be conducted during the Long Beach Grand Prix weekend. But, his interest in racing began at an early age. Muniz was one of the last to speak to stock car racing legend Dale Earnhardt before his fatal accident on the racetrack.

Frankie Muniz on his career’s best finish at Michigan International Speedway

One of the most interesting stories of the 2023 ARCA series has been Frankie Muniz’s impressive rookie season. He has shown his consistency, scoring eight top-10 in the first 12 races of the ARAC competition.

Speaking about his maiden top-five finish in the ARCA series, Muniz said:

“I have been craving a top-five finish over the last couple of months. I am glad we were finally able to get the goal accomplished last weekend at Michigan. Nearly every race has been a challenge for one reason or another, but I believe we have approached the races well and executed them to the best of our ability. From superspeedways to intermediate tracks, short tracks and road courses—I’ve embraced it all with an open mind,” as quoted by Yahoo Finance.

Catch Frankie Muniz in action next at Watkins Glen International for the 13th race of the season on August 18, 2023.