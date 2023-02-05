NASCAR is back! Here's how to watch the Clash at the Coliseum, time, TV info, race format

The NASCAR Cup Series is back after a three-month long off-season as drivers and teams prepare for the 2023 NASCAR season with the return of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for the second consecutive year. The exhibition race will take place on Sunday (February 5) night.

The 150-laps race will be telecast live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. FOX Sports holds the broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the event, including practice and qualifying.

Ahead of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum main event, there will be four 25-lap heat races. The top-five from each heat race will advance to the Clash main event and 27 drivers will compete in the race on Sunday at 8:00 pm ET. However, 36 drivers entered the race. The first heat race will begin at 5:00 pm followed by the other three remaining heat races.

Last year, Team Penske's Joey Logano held off Kyle Busch to win the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. As the winner of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, he will look to continue his dominance this season as well.

Starting lineups for each qualifying heat at the NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Here are the starting lineups for the four heat races, which will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum:

Heat 1 starting lineup

#31 - Justin Haley #10 - Aric Almirola #48 - Alex Bowman #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #34 - Michael McDowell #17 - Chris Buescher #77 - Ty Dillon

Heat 2 starting lineup

#8 - Kyle Busch #3 - Austin Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #4 - Kevin Harvick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #2 - Austin Cindric #9 - Chase Elliott #78 - B.J. McLeod

Heat 3 starting lineup

#20 - Christopher Bell #11 - Denny Hamlin #99 - Daniel Suarez #14 - Chase Briscoe #45 - Tyler Reddick #6 - Brad Keselowski #38 - Todd Gilliland #15 - J.J. Yeley #12 - Ryan Blaney

Heat 4 starting lineup

#24 - William Byron #16 - AJ Allmendinger #1 - Ross Chastain #23 - Bubba Wallace #43 - Erik Jones #41 - Ryan Preece #7 - Corey LaJoie #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)

