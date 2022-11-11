NASCAR to begin its 75th Anniversary celebrations with Rose Bowl Parade float

The 2023 season will mark NASCAR's 75th year of racing stock cars around the United States of America, giving fans a thrilling spectacle to watch and support. In honor of this achievement, the governing body has decided to kick off the anniversary celebrations at the start of the new year with a colorful float in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade.

Also known as the Tournament of Roses Parade, the procession is an annual occurrence that is followed by a football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California. The game is scheduled to be held on January 2nd, 2023. The parade is set to include several entries from all walks of life, including NASCAR's float celebrating its 75th anniversary. The float titled 'Always Forward' will also showcase the first race of the 2023 Cup Series season, the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Patrick Rogers, the NASCAR Vice President of Marketing Services, spoke about the procession planned for the sport's upcoming milestone and said:

“We’re beyond thrilled to be participating in such an incredible spectacle as the Rose Parade, there’s truly no better way to enter NASCAR’s 75th year than by celebrating at an event that brings people together through immense creativity and color. With a theme that so closely resembles the growth of our sport and organization, I can’t wait to see our float come to life in the new year.”

The sport's float design features the grand entrance of the LA Memorial Coliseum, with the Olympic Calderon surrounded by cars racing around a track. The 25-foot tall and 55-foot long float will also feature a diamond logo to signify the sport's entry into its 75th year. As per tradition, the float will be decorated solely using natural elements such as florals, seeds, fresh leaves, nuts, spices, and other flora.

NASCAR's investment in the LA Memorial Coliseum as sport returns for the Busch Light Clash in 2023

NASCAR has reportedly spent over $1 million developing and building a racetrack at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum. The quarter-mile track, which saw 2022 Cup Series champion Joey Logano take the inaugural win this year, will be returning for the 2023 schedule of the sport.

Serving as an entry point for new viewers to come and warm up to motorsport as a genre, the Busch Light Clash has over 70% of new ticket buyers this year. The 2023 edition of the event goes live on February 5th, 2023.

