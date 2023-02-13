NASCAR Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2: Timings, where to watch, and more

NASCAR's 65th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to be held on Sunday (February 19) at Daytona International Speedway, with the green flag set to drop at 2:30 pm ET.

Before moving on to the biggest race of the season, we have to determine the starting line-up for the 40-car field. Following the single-car qualifying event (one lap, two rounds) on Wednesday (February 15), the Bluegreen Vacation Duels will take place on Thursday (February 16).

The Daytona 500 features a two-part qualifying system that’s unique to motorsports. Part 1 is the Busch Light Pole Qualifying race to determine the front-line starters of the starting grid for the main race. Part 2 is the Duel 1 and Duel 2 to determine the rest of the field from their finish in one of these two Duels.

Both the Duels themselves have 150-mile races and each Duel is important because it corresponds to a row in the field for the Daytona 500. The Duel 1 on February 16 will be broadcast on FS1 at 7:00 pm ET. The second Duel is tentatively scheduled for 8:45 pm ET on FS1 on the same day.

The radio broadcast of the 2023 Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona International Speedway can be heard on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Where to watch NASCAR's 2023 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2

Here is the telecast schedule for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duels.

Thursday, February 16, 2023

7:00 pm ET: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 (60 laps)

8:45 pm ET (Approx): Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 (60 laps)

The 2023 Bluegreen Vacations Duels will air on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Live streaming for the races will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXsports.com.

FOX Sports holds the broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the Daytona 500 event. Fox Sports is in its 23rd season covering the sport and its 20th year covering the Daytona 500. Mike Joy (lap-by-lap) and Clint Bowyer and Larry McReynolds will be in the booth for the FS1 broadcast of the Duel. Jamie Little and Regan Smith will be the pit reporters.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

