Ice Cube to perform at NASCAR season opener at L.A Coliseum

NASCAR announced a performance by Ice Cube during the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum on February 6. The rapper will put on a show mid-way through the 150-lap race. The move adds to the action-packed race and entertainment lineup for the season opener, especially with rapper Pitbull performing a 45-minute concert prior to the event.

The rapper and movie star also previously attended a race at California's Auto Club Speedway in 2018. He seems to be a huge fan of stock car racing, according to the press release, which quoted him saying:

“I’ve long been a fan of NASCAR from afar, and I’ve become an even bigger fan after seeing the action in person. And now to perform for all of the fans at the Coliseum and for the millions watching at home, I’m excited to be part of an incredible day for NASCAR and LA.”

The sport's senior vice president for strategy and innovation, Ben Kennedy, spoke highly of the rapper, saying:

“Ice Cube is more than a rapper, actor and entertainer. He’s an icon who has risen to the top in all of his endeavors. We’re honored to have him perform at this first-of-its-kind event in the heart of Los Angeles.”

The press release also mentioned that more celebrity participation announcements will be made in the coming weeks. Along with the Next-Gen car debut, the sport is doing its best to turn the L.A. Clash into a spectacular event.

Pitbull to perform at NASCAR Busch Light Clash

Early in December last year, it was announced that Pitbull would perform before the race at the L.A. Coliseum. The Grammy-winning artist will hold a 45-minute concert presented by Coca-Cola before the Next-Gen cars get racing.

Patrick Rogers, vice president of marketing services for the sport, said:

“Pitbull transcends cultures and generations with his positive, upbeat performances and his humanitarian work away from the stage and studio. We’re excited that he’s providing his star power to this historic day for our sport.”

Pitbull also had a few words to say regarding the event:

“This is history in the making to be part of this special Los Angeles Coliseum NASCAR event. It’s an honor to integrate culture, music and NASCAR racing as the universal language to unite new audiences around the world.”

Pitbull @pitbull I’ve been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, now I’m an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse racing team. Thank you Justin Marks, Ty Norris & Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity. This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready! Dale! I’ve been a fan of the @NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, now I’m an official co-owner of the @TeamTrackhouse racing team. Thank you Justin Marks, Ty Norris & Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity. This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready! Dale! https://t.co/vDA199TE0h

The rapper also happens to be a partner at Trackhouse Racing, which fields cars in the Cup Series.

Edited by Anurag C