NASCAR Bristol race marked Joey Logano's 500th career race start

It would have been wild to guess for anyone, let alone Joey Logano himself, that he would go on to start 500 races in the NASCAR Cup Series when he made his debut in the 2008 Sylvania 300. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race did just that and at the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver added to his tally of Cup Series starts as he made his ninth playoff appearance in the last 10 years.

Congratulations to the 2018 champion on making his 500th NASCAR Cup Series start tonight. A huge milestone for @joeylogano Congratulations to the 2018 champion on making his 500th NASCAR Cup Series start tonight. A huge milestone for @joeylogano! Congratulations to the 2018 champion on making his 500th NASCAR Cup Series start tonight. https://t.co/7tTnA4WPWO

The 500-lap-long race saw Logano start with P15 on the grid, but was relegated to P27 after tire issues plagued the Ford-manufactured cars, Logano's #22 Ford being one of them. Despite the measly result at Bristol Motor Speedway, the Connecticut native managed to advance to the Round of 12.

The 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion also announced his alliance with Team Penske will continue as he signed a long-term contract with the team in August. Team Penske and Joey Logano have had a long and storied history in the highest echelon of the sport, with the #22 Ford's driver taking 27 out of his 29 wins with the North Carolina-based racing outfit.

He will be seen gunning for the championship this year as NASCAR heads to Texas Motor Speedway next for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

Joey Logano recaps his appearance in NASCAR 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Logano ultimately finish in P27, and elaborated on what went wrong with his car as he spoke to notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, and said:

"Something was broken in the front suspension, wasn't too bad, was bent, the lower control arm was but right rear toe link is what it sounds like, the bolt in the toe link and the toe link itself was bent and maybe the mount. I'm not a 100% sure, but seemed like a lot of stuff that is too much to fix."

Watch the interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Joey Logano describes what put him out of the race after a long night at Bristol: Joey Logano describes what put him out of the race after a long night at Bristol: https://t.co/XyqkDzxQ1t

Despite having a disappointing day at Bristol Motor Speedway, Joey Logano managed to qualify for the Round of 12 and will be seen trying his luck next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

