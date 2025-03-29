NASCAR broadcaster Kaitlyn Vincie rocks a black top and jeans in the first short track race of the season

Kaitlyn Vincie shared a social media update, dressed in a stylish black long-sleeve top featuring the Fox Sports logo and charcoal-shaded jeans. The Fox Sports broadcaster posted a tweet on X announcing the live coverage of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.

Ad

Kaitlyn Vincie, a well-known NASCAR broadcaster who has been broadcasting in NASCAR for over 14 years, posted on X about the first short-track race of the season for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Her tweet read,

“Race one of short track season for Trucks, live now on @fs1.” Along with the post, she appeared wearing a black long-sleeve Fox Sports tee and charcoal-colored jeans.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The race she was at took place on March 28, 2025, at Crandon Raceway. It was the first race of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season and was part of the Red Bull Signature Series.

As reported by The Sun, Vince is a leading face of NASCAR coverage on Fox Sports, hosting NASCAR Race Hub and the NASCAR RaceDay pre-race shows. She also works as a trackside reporter, covering major NASCAR events.

Her career began at Langley Speedway, where she produced YouTube reports before joining Fox Sports as a social media reporter. Since then, she has covered every NASCAR series.

Ad

Off the track, the 37-year-old is also an author, having published her first novel, Save the Queen City. She is also married to Rick Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Blake Harris. The couple lives in North Carolina with their two children.

Kaitlyn Vincie spoke about Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR season

In an episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, Kaitlyn Vincie shared her thoughts on NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen’s performance and approach to the Cup Series. She praised his attitude, noting that he was not setting specific goals for the season but was maintaining strong momentum. Kaitlyn Vincie said on the podcast,

Ad

"I just feel like there's a lot of momentum around this team. I like the energy. I like his attitude. He told you he's not even setting goals for the year. I kind of like how he approaches the season," [00:44]

She made special reference to his strength on road courses, pointing out that he had already won at the Chicago Street Course in 2023 and that NASCAR had six road courses scheduled for the season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Gisbergen had a strong Xfinity Series season in 2024, taking three wins, seven top-five finishes, and ten top-ten finishes. Currently, Gisbergen ranks 33rd in the standings after six races, with 77 points. He has yet to win, top-five finish, or pole position, with an average start of 25.667 and an average finish of 26.5. His best finish so far has been a single top-ten result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback