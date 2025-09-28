NASCAR champ Kyle Larson in awe of the 'extremely prepared' culture behind the Chiefs’ success after meeting Patrick Mahomes

Kyle Larson recently met Kansas City Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and others from the squad. He also got the chance to sit in the quarterback meeting on the same day, leaving him in awe of how the team prepares to take on matches, in stark contrast to his initial expectations.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has had stellar results in his 2025 campaign so far. On the other hand, the NFL scene has recently lit up with the championship getting underway, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to also start prepping for the upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, with NASCAR and the NFL often being among the most viewed sports in the United States, they witnessed a collab as Larson met KCC players a few days prior to their match with the Baltimore Ravens. There, KCC had a quarterback meeting, of which Larson was part.

After attending the meeting, Kyle Larson seemingly had an eye-opening moment, as he said (via X/@bobpockrass):

"I just look at big buff football players and I'm like just [they] probably have a couple of meetings in the week, couple of practices, and just lift and get strong... But their weeks are really long, a lot of prepwork sounds like a lot of meetings and I would say by game day they are extremely prepared."

"So that was really neat to see and just how much effort goes into prepping for a single game, that was eye-opening and really cool to see. You need to see the culture and leadership that goes on there and [it] makes sense why they are so successful."

So, Kyle Larson is no longer a stranger to the intricacies of the NFL after attending the meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kyle Larson revealed how everybody was surprised to see him spend time with Kansas City Chiefs players

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson at the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson's meet-up with the Kansas City Chiefs came out of the blue. The Hendrick Motorsports driver had been occupied by the hectic NASCAR season, but with the next race lined up in Kansas, he made some time to meet some fellow athletes from different disciplines.

So, when asked about how people reacted to his meeting with KCC players, he revealed how his fans called him a traitor jokingly due to them being San Francisco 49ers fans. But apart from that, everybody was cool with it, as he said:

"I think they're such a big deal, right? Like Mahomes and Kelce and even Brett Veach, a lot of people, whether you cheer for that team or not, they have a lot of respect for those athletes. So, I think everybody was pretty surprised and thought it was cool, I got to hang out there."

On the other hand, Larson is currently 41 points ahead of the cutline and is slated to make it to the Round of 8 easily, owing to his consistent performances during the 2025 season.

