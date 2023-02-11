NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski seeks divine intervention after 'frustrating' Daytona 500 history

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion and current owner-operator in the sport, Brad Keselowski's stars have seldom aligned at Daytona International Speedway as the sport prepares to head to the historic venue later this month.

The 65th run of the iconic Daytona 500 will see drivers from the highest echelon of stock car racing compete for one of the most prestigious trophies in the sport, along with much-needed momentum for the regular season.

NASCAR PICTURES @Nascarpixtures On this day in 2018, Brad Keselowski won the Clash at Daytona! On this day in 2018, Brad Keselowski won the Clash at Daytona! https://t.co/CKMZKVGPhS

The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver has 13 starts under his belt in the 500-mile-long race, with each of them ending in disappointment for the 38-year-old. An average finishing position of 22.6 does not do justice to what has been a career full of near misses at the tri-oval for Keselowski.

Heading into the 2023 edition of the race, the #6 Ford Mustang driver has been asking for assistance from supernatural forces, saying:

“I try to put on my faith hat and look up at the good Lord and say, ‘I’m being tested,’ and that one day, he’s going to come through for me and things are going to play out, I guess we’ll see.”

Brad Keselowski summed up his prior runs in the Daytona 500 as frustrating, without elaborating too much on the topic, which was definitive in itself of the Rochester Hills, Michigan native's history of luck at the venue.

With 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and Daytona 500 rookie Travis Pastrana also testing out their luck at the tri-oval in 2023, it could well be the year for Keselowski as well.

Brad Keselowski's previous results at NASCAR's crown jewel, the Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series champion and part-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Brad Keselowski's previous visits to the Daytona International Speedway have been riddled with close calls and unlucky situations, stopping the 38-year-old from taking the checkered flag in P1.

Alex @newgayden Brad Keselowski at Daytona in a few weeks Brad Keselowski at Daytona in a few weeks https://t.co/CmPmeWr5eh

Keselowski's prior results at the tri-oval were:

2013: P4

P4 2014: P3

P3 2015: Retired due to a technical failure while running P10.

Retired due to a technical failure while running P10. 2016: P20

P20 2017: Involved in a pile-up while running in P12 with 59 laps to go.

Involved in a pile-up while running in P12 with 59 laps to go. 2018: Made contact with Chase Elliot running in P3 and retired.

Made contact with Chase Elliot running in P3 and retired. 2019: Flat tire with 14 laps to go, finished in P12 regardless due to rain delay.

Flat tire with 14 laps to go, finished in P12 regardless due to rain delay. 2020: Retired after making contact with Aric Almirola and Ryan Newman, battling for the lead with 17 laps to go.

Retired after making contact with Aric Almirola and Ryan Newman, battling for the lead with 17 laps to go. 2021: Made contact with Joey Logano on the last lap, battling for the lead.

Made contact with Joey Logano on the last lap, battling for the lead. 2022: Started on the front row with eventual winner Austin Cidnric, fell out of the draft and finished in P9.

The NASCAR Cup Series visits the Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 on February 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes