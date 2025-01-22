NASCAR champion Joey Logano shares adorable glimpses amid “family road trip” to SeaWorld

NASCAR driver Joey Logano, recently shared adorable pictures of his family on a "road trip" to SeaWorld.

Joey Logano drives the #22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske and is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2018, 2022, and 2024). The Connecticut native is the youngest driver to win in two of NASCAR’s three major divisions and holds the record of being the youngest winner in Cup Series history at just 19 years old.

The 34-year-old married his childhood sweetheart Brittany Baca in December of 2014 and the couple has three children, Hudson (son born in 2018), Jameson (younger son born in 2020), and Emilia (daughter born in 2022). In the off-season he has been seen traveling with his family, and one of those visits was to SeaWorld.

On X, the 34-year-old shared pictures from his road trip, one of the destinations being SeaWorld, and his children and the rest of the family can be seen enjoying their time together.

“On our Logano Family Road Trip, we also stopped by @SeaWorld before coming home. The kiddos love animals and they had such a fun day getting up close and personal with so many different species. Shoutout to all the great employees at #SeaWorld who helped make our visit so memorable. @SeaWorld | @CocaColaRacing #CokePartner | #NASCAR”

The Connecticut native’s 2024 NASCAR season culminated in a triumphant campaign where he secured his third championship. The Team Penske driver had a challenging regular season where he boasted a single win and struggled with consistency but had a great outing in the playoffs. He won 3 of the ten post season races which also included a clutch victory at the Phoenix Raceway where he lifted the title.

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, expectations are high for Joey Logano and Team Penske with Paul Wolfe returning as the crew chief to continue the side's domination in recent years. The outfit will be looking to have an improved regular season and continue on with the playoff performance. But there's still time for that, and Logano is making the most of it to enjoy his off season with his family.

Joey Logano shares pictures from “family road trip” to ‘magical’ Disneyland ahead of 2025 NASCAR season

Joey Logano celebrates his victory of the Cup Championship race with son Hudson at Phoenix Raceway in 2022 - Source: Imagn

Joey Logano shared delightful moments from a family road trip to Walt Disney World in Florida, marking a joyful break before the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season begins. In his social media post, he expressed gratitude towards Disney for enhancing their experience, highlighting the fun they had as a family.

"Took a few days off for a Logano Family Road Trip to @WaltDisneyWorld last week. Shout out to @Disney for helping make our experience so magical! Wished we would have taken more photos, but we were clearly caught up in all the fun," his post on X read.

Joey Logano, who celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary last December, reflected on the magical time spent together, noting that they were so engaged in the fun that they forgot to take more photos during the trip.

