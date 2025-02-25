NASCAR champion Joey Logano and wife attend NFL legend Greg Olsen’s HEARTest Yard charity event 

Joey Logano shared a picture with his wife Brittany Baca as they attended the HEARTest Yard Charity Event earlier, hosted by NFL legend Greg Olsen. The charity focuses and helps children who are suffering from cardiovascular issues.

Ad

Olsen announced his retirement from the NFL in January of 2021. Having played most of his career for the Carolina Panthers, he was the first tight-end player to have three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

He established the HEARTest Yard Charity back in 2013, and for over a decade, it has been helping pediatric cardiovascular patients through donations. According to their website, they have so far donated over $8 million and have helped over 500,000 patients.

Ad

Trending

They recently hosted a charity event that was attended by many recognizable faces. Adding to the list were Joey Logano and his wife Brittany Baca. He shared a picture from the event on his Instagram story.

"Fun night for a great cause at @gregolsen88 #heartestyard charity event tonight" (@joeylogano on Instagram)

Events like these help charities by raising funds that help them achieve their goals and clarify their vision for the future.

Ad

Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in the 2024 season with Team Penske, adding a third to his racing portfolio. The start to 2025 was seemingly strong for him as he battled at the front during the Daytona 500, but he crashed out in the final few laps after causing a multi-car wreck. Despite the criticism, however, his stance on the crash remained the same.

Joey Logano reviews his race-ending wreck at the Daytona 500

Logano was battling within the top five with 15 laps to go in the Great American Race when he attempted to squeeze in between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his teammate Ryan Blaney's car. However, the former showed resistance, causing a multi-car wreck. This ended the race for the #22 driver almost instantly.

Ad

Reviewing the crash, Joey Logano said his move was "right" and mentioned that Stenhouse Jr's block was "late."

"You know, there was a move to get down to the middle," Joey Logano told Danielle Trotta of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. "It was no doubt the right move, to try to secure his track position up there, and get to that second lane. Ricky’s block was, was a little late, right? I checked up for that."

Ad

"At that point, you know, the No. 4 is on the gas, the car behind him is on the gas. Everybody’s ready to push into it, and I couldn’t get out at that point. I couldn’t line back up, I couldn’t get out. I was kind of stuck. And that’s what caused the wreck," he added.

Joey Logano's finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway last week was much better. He managed to pull in 12th place, leading the most laps in the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"