NASCAR champion Kurt Busch pays a heartfelt tribute to MLB Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg

Kurt Busch paid respects to his childhood hero Ryne Sandberg, who passed away on Monday. As news broke of the Chicago Cubs legend's passing at the age of 65, tributes poured in from around the world of sports.For Busch, the grief was deeply personal. A lifelong Cubs fan raised by Chicago-native parents, Sandberg wasn't just another all-star in the lineup. He was the guy for the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion.Busch reposted a photo of Sandberg in his iconic No. 23 Cubs jersey on X and wrote:&quot;To my childhood hero in @mlb thanks for being an inspiration to so many little leaguers RIP legend.”Ryne Sandberg was a cornerstone of the Chicago Cubs for 15 seasons. He passed away due to complications from his prostate cancer, which was diagnosed in January 2024. The Hall of Famer initially responded well to treatment, but by December, the cancer returned aggressively and spread to other organs.Sandberg's fight came to an end this week, leaving behind a towering legacy in Major League Baseball. The second baseman was the very definition of consistent greatness. He made 10 straight All-Star appearances from 1984 - his MVP year - and finished his career with nine Gold Gloves and seven Silver Sluggers.Sandberg hit 40 home runs in 1990, a staggering number for a middle infielder, and even won the Home Run Derby that year at Wrigley Field. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred also paid his respects, calling Sandberg 'a legend' of the sport. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, and the Cubs also retired his number the same year.Just last year, a statue of him was unveiled outside Wrigley - a final, fitting tribute while he was still alive to see it. For Kurt Busch, though, this loss goes beyond hero worship.&quot;He was an All-Star, true grit guy&quot;: Kurt Busch's enduring love for baseball and Ryan Sandberg(L-R) The Oriole Bird Mascot, Kurt Busch, and Ryan Flaherty at Oriole Park in 2013. Source: GettyWhile Kurt Busch's racing resume includes a Cup title and Daytona 500 win, he's also a baseball romantic at heart. In a 2012 interview with USA Today's Seth Livingstone, Busch, who had just left Team Penske to join Phoenix Racing, opened up about his passion that ran parallel to his motorsports career.When asked who his favourite player was, Busch said:&quot;Ryne Sandberg, second baseman of the Cubs. He was an All-Star, true grit guy, who, like Cal Ripken, played every game. What sticks out in my mind is that streak of errorless games.&quot;That admiration was born on the fields of Las Vegas, where Kurt Busch played and organised baseball for over a decade.&quot;I played (organized youth) ball for 10 or 11 years. I played shortstop my first year and catcher every year after that. I was going out for my high school team as a freshman, and I probably could've gotten the starting second base job on the varsity. But my dad sent me on a road trip with a buddy down to Phoenix,&quot; he recalled.Baseball was almost his path, until a road trip with his dad changed everything. Sent to Phoenix to pick up what he thought was a new chassis for his father's race car, Busch was surprised when his dad handed him the keys to race it.Kurt Busch before the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies game at Oracle Park, 2022. Source: GettyThat day marked the shift from ballfields to racetracks. Still, Busch never left baseball behind. His friendship with MLB player Ryan Ludwick from Durango High School, his efforts to visit every major league park, and even the batting cage installed in his race shop, baseball remained part of his core.While he appreciates the historic charm of many stadiums, there's only one that truly feels like home, the home of the Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field. And now Sandberg's death marks the end of an era not just for MLB but for those like Kurt Busch who saw in him something more than stats and accolades.