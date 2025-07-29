“Ryne Sandberg was a legend” - MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred pens heartfelt note as Cubs legend dies at 65 after long battle with cancer

Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg died at the age of 65 after fighting cancer. Last year in January, Sandberg announced he was undergoing treatment for metastatic prostate cancer.While Sandberg was cancer-free as of August 2024, his family announced that the cancer had returned in December. The death of the Cubs legend has garnered heartfelt reactions from the baseball world, including MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.The MLB commissioner expressed his feelings via a press release:&quot;Ryne Sandberg was a legend of the Chicago Cubs franchise and a beloved figure throughout Major League Baseball. He was a five-tool player who excelled in every facet of the game thanks to his power, speed and work ethic. Ryne earned 10 consecutive All-Star selections, nine straight Gold Gloves, seven Silver Sluggers and 1984 National League MVP honors.&quot;Ryne remained active in the game he loved as an ambassador for the Cubs, a manager for the Phillies and in the Minor Leagues, and a frequent participant at the Hall of Fame. His many friends across the game were in his corner as he courageously fought cancer in recent years. We will continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer in Ryne's memory.&quot;You can check Rob Manfred's statement below: Rob Manfred also expressed condolences to Ryne Sandberg's family, Chicago Cubs fans and all his admirers on behalf of MLB. It is worth noting that while Sandberg made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies, he spent the majority of his career playing for the Chicago Cubs.The Philadelphia Phillies issued a statement after Ryne Sandberg's death Ryne Sandberg had a deep-rooted connection with the Philadelphia Phillies despite playing for them for only one season. After he retired from baseball in 1997, Sandberg kept a low profile, but returned to the game as a coach and manager.Between 2013 and 2015, the late baseball legend worked as a coach and manager for the Phillies. After the news of Sandberg's death, the Phillies also issued a statement on X.&quot;The Phillies family is devastated to learn of the passing of Ryne Sandberg. He was an important part of our organization, not just as a player, but also as a coach and a manager. He made a lifelong impact on so many including those who had the privilege of knowing him and working with him. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Margaret and Ryne's entire family during this very difficult time.&quot;MLB fans consider Ryne Sandberg to be one of the most prolific second basemen the league has seen. In his playing career, Sandberg amassed 8385 at-bats with an average of .285. He scored 1318 runs, 282 home runs and had 1061 RBIs.