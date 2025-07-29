“Don't believe Rob Manfred is evil” - Phillies’ Nick Castellanos sheds light on Bryce Harper’s “intense” exchange with MLB commissioner

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper reportedly had a heated exchange with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred during a clubhouse meeting last week.

The two-time NL MVP reportedly told Manfred to "get the f--- out of our clubhouse" after the MLB commissioner brought up potential implementation of a salary cap.

While Harper's crash out has been doing the rounds on social media, his Phillies teammate Nick Castellanos painted the MLB commissioner in a different light, urging for more education for players.

"We don't really know that much about it," Castellanos said. "It's not like somebody is teaching us about this conglomerate of Major League Baseball that we, the players, make up, make possible.

"There's no players, there's no Major League Baseball. I don't believe Rob Manfred is evil. I don't believe the owners are evil. I don't believe any of that."

Castellanos, who has shared the clubhouse with Harper since 2022, explained the reason behind the "heated" exchange with Manfred.

"It was pretty intense, definitely passionate," Castellanos said. "Both of 'em. The commissioner giving it back to Bryce and Bryce giving it back to the commissioner. That's Harp. He's been doing this since he was 15 years old. It's just another day. I wasn't surprised."

Bryce Harper turns down question about his exchange with Rob Manfred

Bryce Harper refused to share the details of his conversation with Rob Manfred ahead of the Phillies' series opener against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

"I won't be getting into the details of what happened or how I felt or anything else like that," Harper said. "I don't think it does any good for anybody for that to happen. So, for me, I just, you know, trying to worry about baseball, trying to worry about everything in here."

While Harper didn't discuss his comments about the salary cap, the Phillies infielder was vocal about the labor issues, but said it needs to be discussed behind closed doors.

"I've talked labor and I've done it in a way that I don't need to talk to the media about it," he said. "I don't need it out there. It has nothing to do with media or anybody else. It's what we can as players and owners and everybody else can come together to try to make this game great."

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB team owners and the players' union expires after the 2026 season in December, and it could potentially trigger a work stoppage.

