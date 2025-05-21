NASCAR champion Kurt Busch’s loyal sponsor shares powerful tribute after Hall of Fame induction

Monster Energy, a loyal sponsor of NASCAR champion Kurt Busch, honored him with a powerful tribute after his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The brand posted a video on X featuring highlights from Busch’s long and successful racing career.

The video shows footage from Busch’s biggest career moments. Some of these can be recounted as his 2004 NASCAR Cup Series title and major race wins like the 2017 Daytona 500. It’s not just a career recap, but the celebration of a partnership that began in 2016. Their post included a short but proud message:

“IT’S OFFICIAL: @KurtBusch has been inducted into the @NASCAR Hall of Fame 🏁 Congrats on a legendary career, Kurt. You make #MonsterEnergy proud 🫡,” read the caption.

Kurt Busch had been associated with Monster since 2012, but they officially became one of his main sponsors in 2016. The company joined Stewart-Haas Racing as a sponsor for the 2016 season, taking on a major role on Busch’s No. 41 car. That year, Monster was the primary sponsor for 17 races and a secondary sponsor for 18. Their involvement marked a big step for both Busch and the brand. At the time, Busch said,

“This is exactly where I want to be and I have two partners who want to win as much as I do.” (via Autoweek)

Monster was on the same page about their partnership. Mitch Covington, Monster Energy’s VP of Sports Marketing, said in 2015,

“Kurt Busch has been a member of the Monster Energy team since 2012 and we’re very happy to take his involvement with us to a whole new level... Kurt and everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing are racers. They walk the walk.” (via Autoweek)

Kurt Busch was officially named to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on May 20. He earned the honor in his first year of eligibility, receiving 61% of the vote. He joins fellow Modern Era inductee Harry Gant, while Ray Hendrick was chosen from the Pioneer Ballot. The Class of 2026 will be inducted on January 23, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kurt Busch had a standout career in NASCAR. He won the Cup Series title in 2004 and finished with 34 wins, including two major victories: the Coca-Cola 600 in 2010 and the Daytona 500 in 2017. Among all drivers eligible for the Hall this year, Busch had the most wins, top-fives, and top-tens.

Why Kurt Busch never rode bikes

In a recent interview with RACER Network, Kurt Busch shared a personal memory from his childhood that explains why he never rode dirt bikes or motorcycles. His father, Tom Busch, had one strict rule: no two-wheelers.

“I’ve driven a bunch of different things,” Kurt said. “But the number one rule my dad taught me was you’ll live a longer life on four tires than you will on two.”

Growing up in Las Vegas, many of Kurt’s friends had dirt bikes, but his dad never allowed him to ride. This was because when the former was born, his father was recovering from a bad motorcycle crash.

“He never let me on two wheels... when I was born he was in a hospital bed next to me in a body cast because he laid down a street bike and was in a bad accident. I’m super glad that he survived, and everything was great. But that’s where it was like, 'no two wheels',” he explained. (1:29 onwards)

Because of that rule, Kurt Busch put all his energy into four-wheeled racing, where it eventually paid off. He found success early and kept improving. Even though he once raced in the IndyCar Series, he’s best known for his career in NASCAR.

