NASCAR champion Kyle Busch set sights on ‘major step’ after RCR’s performance shift

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has a better and improved start in the first leg of the 2025 season compared to his 2024 performance. Recently, on the media day at Las Vegas Speedway, ahead of the race this weekend, Busch reflected on the team's "major" changes in this season.

The #8 Chevy Camaro driver debuted at the 1.5-mile oval asphalt track on March 7, 2004. Since then, Busch has gone on a spree and succeeded on his home track. In 2009, he became the youngest race winner in the track's history at 23 years, nine months, and 27 days. Additionally, he has secured one win, 12 top-five, and 15 top-ten finishes and has completed 94.2% of laps on the track.

During the 2024 season, Busch had a solid start, but for a few races in the beginning, the team did not have a fixed lineup. It lacked coordination, which reflected in the results. However, this year, Busch has a proper team and coordination, resulting in solid finishes.

This year, #8 improved the car's handling, tire management, pit stops, and radio communication. These "major" changes have resulted in fruitful outcomes for the Las Vegas native in the 2025 season. Reflecting upon the same, the reporter asked Busch, via SpeedwayDigest.com:

"With four races in the books, how would you assess the start to your season?"

"I would say that the step that we made from last year to this year was a really good step. With another major step like that, we can be a contender for racing for the win," Kyle Busch replied.

The 39-year-old professional stock car racing driver ranks eighth on the driver's points table with 110 points. He secured one top-five and three top-ten finishes in four starts in the 2025 season. However, the #8 Chevy driver is still waiting for a win to end his 61-race winless streak.

Kyle Busch's primary sponsor makes a game-changing move toward promoting their product

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's primary sponsor, Rebel Bourbon, made a significant move to promote their whiskey. Last year, Rebel had a solid partnership with the team and served as the primary sponsor for three races.

Reflecting on it, the sponsor returned to the 2025 season and debuted at the Circuit of the Americas track on March 2, 2025. The #8 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver finished fifth in the race, and his former teammate, Christopher Bell, won.

Following a solid finish, the Luxco-owned brand Rebel is set to release 30,000 bottles of limited-edition Kyle Busch 108 single-barrel bourbon (54% ABV).

"Lux said he spoke to fans at Daytona in February who told him they didn’t know of the brand before the NASCAR play but that “people are engaged with the brand” now. Busch’s nickname is “Rowdy,” and Lux said the company felt his personality and on-track reputation, which is something of a rowdy rebel, fit well," reporter Adam Stern posted on X.

The former NASCAR Cup Series champion also took part in a bottle-signing event at Spec's Wines, Spirits & Food store in Austin, Texas. The event drew a large crowd and was a success. Stern added:

"As far as the broader ROI of the sponsorship, Lux said the company uses metrics like shipments to judge a deal. Luxco felt the first year from that perspective went “fantastic,” pointing to data from Nielsen and the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association that showed increases in key markets like Pennsylvania and a three-fold increase in sales in Missouri."

The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, March 16, at 3:30 PM EST.

