NASCAR champion sounds off on his ‘dumb’ decision in Texas

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski competed in the Wurth 400 Presented By LIQUI MOLY race at Texas Motor Speedway. His no-win streak continued in the race, and he also got involved in an accident in the second consecutive race in the past two weeks.

With 21 laps to go, on lap 247, Keselowski lost control of his #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse and spun out on the track, collecting other drivers in the wreck. Keselowski was in 12th position before crashing out and ending his race in another DNF.

The RFK driver contacted the inside wall and collected Kyle Busch, Cole Custer, and Austin Cindric in the accident. Reflecting on his decision to take the high groove, Brad Keselowski told NASCAR on FOX:

"I was trying too hard and busted my butt; looked pretty dumb." [00:00 onwards]

"It's just the cars are right on the bump stops, and you're driving the hell out of them. And just when you step over, you step over. And that's what I did," the NASCAR driver added.

Keselowski was trying to land his first top-ten finish this season, while Kyle Busch aimed to end his 68-race winless streak. However, the RFK driver's day ended in a DNF, securing a P28 finish. On the other hand, the Richard Childress Racing driver ended the race in P20. Additionally, the duo was also involved in an accident at the Talladega Superspeedway.

"They’re pushing me": NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski on his teammate outperforming him

Brad Keselowski was featured in a media day availability ahead of last week's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. During the media day, Keselowski expressed his true emotions toward his teammates Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher outperforming him in the 2025 season.

The 2012 Cup Series champion has struggled since the beginning of the 2025 NASCAR season and has failed to land a single top-ten finish. This was one of the worst seasons of his career since his rookie year over a decade ago in 2010.

Meanwhile, his teammates Preece and Buescher have been securing back-to-back top-ten finishes. Preece has one top-five finish and three top-ten finishes. On the other hand, Buescher has secured one top-five finish and five top-ten finishes in 11 starts this season.

Reflecting on the situation, the NASCAR Cup Series stated (via SpeedwayDiget.com):

“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have. Ryan has brought a level of thoroughness that is very impressive and the effort that comes with that. Ryan and Chris are two great race car drivers."

"My goal for them is to put them in equipment and surround them with a team to where they can display that they’re elite race car drivers. I don’t feel like I’ve fully realized that yet. I’m pretty happy with the teams we’ve built around them," he added.

Brad Keselowski ranks 32nd on the Cup Series points table with 142 points this season. He has four unfortunate DNFs in 11 starts with an average finish of 23.909 and an average finish of 26.273.

