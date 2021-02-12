NASCAR and WWE: Chase Elliott awarded WWE Title by Street Profits at Daytona 

The Street Profits brought NASCAR and WWE together in what can only be described as a very interesting crossover. The SmackDown tag team champions awarded the title to Chase Elliott, who won the NASCAR Cup Series championship last season for the first time in his career.

The Street Profits are known for their lively spirit and fiery promos, which has to make one wonder what they discussed during the NASCAR and WWE moment with the defending Cup Series champion. That's not to say that they are two different groups of people, but it's also no secret that Elliott is one of the more reserved drivers in NASCAR. This had to make for some interesting chemistry during the meeting between NASCAR and WWE.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford even posed for a picture with the Cup Series champion on pit road, which was a nice little treat for both wrestling and NASCAR fans. It even blew up Twitter for a while and was later featured by staff on WWE.com.

NASCAR and WWE come together again

This won't be the end of NASCAR and WWE teaming up, however, as both Friday night SmackDown and NASCAR will air each week on FOX. Smackdown women's champion Sasha Banks has even been picked as the honorary starter role for Sunday's Daytona 500, creating another reason to watch NASCAR and WWE as a race or wrestling fan.

Although WWE was originally a USA Network exclusive, the company signed a 10-year, mutlimillion dollar contract with FOX Sports to air SmackDown on their network. WWE also started hosting a news show called Backstage, but the 30-minute inside look at the company was scrapped after several months.

In the end, NASCAR and WWE will be joined this week as SmackDown will air Friday Night on FOX and the 63rd annual Daytona 500 will go live at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. If nothing else, this could be the beginning of a very interesting partnership between NASCAR and WWE, which could end up being best for business on both sides.

