NASCAR chief Mike Forde makes his stance on the 36-race format crystal clear

NASCAR's Managing Director of Racing Communications, Mike Forde, has backed the 36-race championship format. He shared his take on the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

NASCAR is poised to introduce a new championship format from 2026 onwards. The playoff committee responsible for the decision is now considering the full-season points format as a viable option.

The notion began to spread ever since TV ratings dropped for the recent playoff races. Moreover, NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell recently shared his perspective on the current format, noting how the single-race title decider can act as a detriment to the sport.

In a recent development, Forde has come out in support of the classic points system.

"I think everyone thinks NASCAR hates the 35[race format], there's one person at least for 36 races..I am," he said via X/Dirty Mo Media
Seven time Cup champion Richard Petty, has also recorgnised the full season format. He believes a year-long title run is the only way to crown a champion.

NASCAR's Mike Forde comments on playoff media coverage

Mike Forde shared an inside look at how the media looks at the playoffs versus the 36-race championship format. A widely held critic of the full season format is how a driver can run away with the title well before a season ends. Forde believes it's the reason why TV prefers the playoffs for the drama.

"Say it's William Byron leading the points every single week and he's running away with it. Tv has to talk about William Byron every single week, so either I think one of the two things are going to happen. One, you're like this guy is a stud or you're like, screw this guy. I am so tired of hearing him. I now hate William Byron, but if an emotion is either way, yeah, it's fired up on you. That's great," he said via X/Dirty Mo Media
"But you know I look at what Blaney did at New Hampshire. Blaney wins at New Hampshire. Tv doesn't have to talk about him now for two races, so our biggest star. And now he is a nonst story for two races which hurts his star power too," he added.
Mike Forde compares media coverage of the playoffs and the full-season format. Source:@X/DirtyMoMedia
Mike Forde compares media coverage of the playoffs and the full-season format. Source:@X/DirtyMoMedia

NASCAR Hall of famer Mark Martin has been a vocal critic of the playoff format, and has always called for the classic points system. He previously found a backer in Chase Elliott, who noted that a driver should be celebrated for running away with the championship.

