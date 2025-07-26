Mark Martin has ‘mad respect’ for Chase Elliott because of one reason

Mark Martin had glowing praise for Chase Elliott's bold stance on NASCAR's current championship format. The Hendrick Motorsports driver essentially backed up Martin's critique of the playoffs and advocated for the classic points system.Martin has been the center of an ongoing debate on the playoffs, triggered by Larry McReynolds' defense of the current system. The former crew chief had remarked that detractors of the playoffs are usually drivers who've never won a championship.While the fans came in support of Martin, he has also earned an ally in former Cup Series champion, Chase Elliott. The Hall of Famer shared a recent interview of the HMS driver where he stood with the classic points system.&quot;Mad respect for @chaseelliott here. Check it out,&quot; he wrote.Here's an excerpt of Elliott's interview with NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck.&quot;The system would be just fine if you just had a full season. And if somebody runs away with it, so what? Let's celebrate the fact that somebody ran away with it, that somebody was just that good. Motorsports does not have to be like everybody else to be successful. And I'll stand by that til I get done,&quot;Despite never winning a Cup title, Mark Martin enjoyed a long career spanning 31 years with 882 total starts. Moreover, his 40-win tally has him 19th on the all-time list. Notably, he finished second in the standings five times, making him one of the greatest drivers to never win a championship.While the previous system rewarded season-long consistency, it also saw certain drivers running away with the title well before the season ended. This led to the playoff system that mimicked an NBA style post-season format, resulting in surprise winners but at the cost of dominant figures within the sport.Danielle Trotta dismisses claims of disrespect towards Mark MartinAfter her radio interview with Larry McReynolds, Danielle Trotta directly addressed Mark Martin on his playoff concerns, but the Hall of Famer refused to accept her stance. Fans took this interaction as a direct reference to McReynold's comments and ran with it. They called out the blatant disrespect aimed at one of NASCAR's most respected names.In response, Trotta issued a clarification in a now deleted tweet.&quot;Sorry to dissapoint those that made false assumptions, but I never mentioned or referenced @markmartin yesterday when a caller asked about playoff format. I didn’t know Mark was on the playoff committee until we spoke by phone after the show. Mark is a championship caliber driver &amp; Hall of Famer whom I respect very much,&quot; she wrote via X.Kenny Wallace came in support of Trotta and explained that no shade was intended for Mark Martin. He acknowledged Martin's frustrations but admitted that a return to old ways won't be happening anytime soon.