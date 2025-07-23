Mark Martin fires back with a blunt three-word response to NASCAR insider’s playoff verdict

Mark Martin held firm against a NASCAR insider's defence of the new playoff format. The Hall of Fame driver is a known critic of the elimination-style playoffs and has long called for a return to the classic points system.Before 'the chase' was introduced, NASCAR used to run an F1 type championship where the driver with most points was crowned champion. However, this often meant the title was decided well before the season concluded.Although the current system ensures a final-race showdown, the resetting of points arguably undermines the season leading upto the finale. On the other side, this allowed for certain wild card entries to enter the playoffs solely through their surprise wins in the regular season, much like Shane Van Gisbergen, who currently ranks among the backmarkers but is through to the post-season due to his road course wins.Reflecting upon the same, NASCAR Insider Danielle Trotta called out Mark Martin and shared a passionate defence of the chase format.&quot;Mark you know I love you but what we got is a whole lot better than what we used to do. We need a playoff we need eliminations we need to reward winning and consistency. This format does it all &amp; is highly entertaining!,&quot; Trotta wrote via X.Danielle Trotta @DanielleTrottaLINKMark you know I love you but what we got is a whole lot better than what we used to do. We need a playoff we need eliminations we need to reward winning and consistency. This format does it all &amp; is highly entertaining!Martin didn't budge in his response.&quot;NO WE DONT,&quot; he repliedMark Martin @markmartinLINKNO WE DONTPreviously, Mark Martin explained how NASCAR's $7.7 billion media rights deal forces them to spice up race proceedings to attract viewers. Ahead of the 2026 season, NASCAR has shared plans to review the playoff system, but it remains unclear what changes might be on the cards.Mark Martin backs up his points system stance with an X pollMark Martin recently held a poll on X to gauge fan reaction to the classic points system versus the Chase format. A majority voted in favor of the points system, rebuking any claims that nostalgia or 'old people' were the only ones supporting it.&quot;Well, my poll wasn’t as full of as @Kenny_Wallace says old people. @NASCAR is going to have to explain to the fans why they don’t give the majority what they want. I have a broad spectrum of followers who I am trying to speak for,” Martin shared on X.In a separate instance, a fan shared how NASCAR is losing ground with younger fans alike.&quot;It’s not just old people. It’s like they’re [NASCAR] constantly trying to win a new audience with every new gimmick and race manipulation. Every gimmick that’s implemented may gain different fans, but they lose the same amount. A cruel cycle to fans and drivers.&quot;Mark Martin had a one-word response to the fan comment.&quot;Agreed&quot;The new promoter's caution in the All-Star Race this year was one such change that caused controversy. Joey Logano was poised to win the event, but a late-race decision to induce a caution ruined his chances and undermined his 139-lap lead.