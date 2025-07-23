"Absolutely not true": Larry McReynolds sets the record straight on his comments after a defiant response from NASCAR fans

  • NASCAR
By Vignesh Kanna
Published Jul 23, 2025
Larry McReynolds drew fan backlash after an apparent dig at Mark Martin during a SiriusXM interview. In response, the veteran crew chief clarified on X that his comments weren't aimed at the Hall of Famer.

McReynolds recently spoke with NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta about detractors of the current playoff format. They discussed a driver in the playoff committee advocating for the classic points system, when the former crew chief apparently took a sly jab at Martin. A NASCAR fan shared an excerpt of the interview on X.

"I bet it’s a driver that has not won a championship," McReynolds said [0:08 onwards].
Many fans noticed the comment and perceived it as a slight against Mark Martin, who's known for his open disregard of the playoff format. Larry McReynolds responded to one such fan comment, accusing him of disrespecting Martin.

"Absolutely not true! Mark Martin is my hero and proud to call him a friend! If you would listen closely it’s a driver that is active and on the council! I find it so hard to believe how you folks come up with stuff sometimes!," he wrote via X.
While his reply cleared the air, Danielle Trotta directly addressed Mark Martin's playoff concerns, and the veteran driver shared a blunt response to the whole argument.

"He's not a driver": Kyle Busch fired back at Larry McReynolds for his controversial suggestion

Back in March, Larry McReynolds threw his support behind races ending under the checkered flag, irrespective of any final-lap wrecks. The suggestion came after this year's Daytona 500, where NASCAR was late to throw the caution when drivers crossed the finish line, while Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer's contact triggered a multi-car wreck.

Kyle Busch pushed back McReynolds' comments, saying (via X/Kyle Dalton,1:08 onwards):

"Well, he's not a driver, and he's never been in a race car and been t-boned or hit a wall at 180 miles an hour. So he has no say. So the rest of us drivers that are out there that are risking it all putting it on the line for good shows and entertainment, racing to the checkered flag would be pure entertainment and not safety. So I disagree with that."
Larry McReynolds is widely known as America's Crew Chief, following his successful stints with Dale Earnhardt, Davey Allison, and Ricky Rudd. He's amassed 23 Cup Series wins, including two Daytona 500s. Notably, his Daytona win with Earnhardt remains the Intimidator's only triumph in the crown jewel event.

He currently serves as a Fox broadcaster and is set to make a comeback as Cleetus Macfarland's crew chief later in the year. The YouTube sensation competes part-time in the ARCA Menards Series, which is scheduled to start at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 11.

