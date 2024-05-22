NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Qualifying: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

NASCAR is shifting from the short track of the North Wilkesboro Speedway to the intermediate track of the Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the 2024 Coca-Cola 600.

The weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.5-mile-long track of the NASCAR Cup Series will host Next Gen cars for the fifth time since 2022.

Fresh off the weekend in North Wilkesboro, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the unknown challenges in Concord, North Carolina, at the Coca-Cola 600.

A total of 39 NASCAR Cup Series cars will start on Sunday to compete over 400 laps and 600 miles of thrilling racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading up to Sunday’s race. The Cup Series practice session kicks off the weekend, followed by Cup qualifying, which will determine the starting lineup for the 14th race of the season.

Ryan Blaney, the driver of the #12 Ford for Team Penske, won last year’s Coca-Cola 600.

Where to watch the 2024 Coca-Cola 600 qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

See below for the telecast schedule for Coca-Cola 600 qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Saturday, May 25, 2024

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:50 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live streaming details for this weekend’s qualifying race at Charlotte are:

USA

The qualifying race for the Charlotte spring weekend will be broadcast live on FS1 in the United States, and radio coverage can be enjoyed on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying race on Viaplay at 10:50 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:50 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can catch live streaming of the qualifying race through streaming services like Hulu TV or YouTube TV through a VPN at 3:20 am IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR qualifying race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 12:50 am GMT on Sunday.

Who is leading the NASCAR Cup Series points standings?

Kyle Larson stands at top of the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 486 points, two wins, and six top-five finishes. Larson is followed by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and William Byron to complete the top-five.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, is eighth with 371 points and four top-five finishes.